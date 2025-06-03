An Afrikaner farmer working in America had to set the record straight after he shared a video joking that he was a former car guard who became a refugee

The man explained that his previous video was meant as satire and humour, and that he's been working as a farmer in the US on a legitimate visa for several years

He clarified that he's not part of any refugee programme but works in America on a visa that allows South African farmers to work legally in the US

An SA farmer working in the US shared a video stating that he was not a refugee. Images: @lang_pang

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner farmer working in America has been forced to clarify his situation after his previous satirical video was misunderstood and taken seriously, and reported on that he was a former car guard who moved to the US as a refugee at the end of May.

TikTok user @lang_pang posted a follow-up video addressing the confusion and setting the record straight about his real circumstances.

The original video that sparked the media attention showed the man operating farming equipment in America and jokingly addressing EFF leader Julius Malema about his "upgrade" from being a car guard to driving tractors. However, this was meant as satire and not a factual account of his background.

In his clarification video, the farmer directly addressed the misinformation:

"Good day, beautiful people, so now I just wanna say something and I need you to listen. I hope this video gets quite a few views, and I would like my friends and everybody to just repost it. I need to get this message out there."

He explained that he's been in America for years and has not been part of any refugee programme.

"That video was all humour. I've never been a car guard. I've been a farmer or a farm worker most of my life," he clarified.

An Afrikaner man working in the US clarified that he was not a refugee. Images: @lang_pang

Source: TikTok

H-2A agricultural visa programme

The farmer's real situation involves working in America on an H-2A agricultural visa, which is a legitimate programme that allows US employers to bring foreign nationals to fill temporary agricultural jobs. This visa programme is completely separate from any refugee status and requires specific qualifications and employer sponsorship.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

South Africans react to clarification

The farmer's clarification received mixed reactions from South Africans, with some supporting his need to set the record straight and others expressing different views.

@vincentzulu showed frustration:

"Stop boring us. Leave us alone. Can't you leave us alone?"

@truepatriot offered a broader perspective:

"So now America is going to be a great rugby team 😏 and the food will be good because of the farmers, we've lost as South Africa because of racial laws 😔"

@rosegllp1 understood the media situation:

"You know what the media is like here bro 🤔🤔🤔"

@user3210485222421 made a comment:

"Yes, you long there, rolling your words."

@blue criticised media coverage:

"They are just running with absolutely anything they can find! It is just propaganda."

