A former South African car guard shared a video showing off his new life in America after claiming refugee status under Trump's resettlement programme

The man directly addressed EFF leader Julius Malema while driving tractors and trucks, proving he's upgraded from guarding cars to farming

His video sparked mixed reactions as Afrikaners continue leaving SA, claiming persecution, with critics questioning if they truly qualify as refugees

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A car guard from SA who moved to the US using the refugee program showed off his new life while taunting Julius Malema. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A former car guard from South Africa has gone viral after sharing a video showing off his dramatic life upgrade in America. The man, who moved to the US in early May as part of Donald Trump's Afrikaner refugee resettlement programme, posted the clip in early June directly addressing EFF leader Julius Malema about his new farming life.

The video shows the young Afrikaner man confidently operating various vehicles and equipment on American soil. In the first scene, he sits behind the wheel of a John Deere tractor, speaking directly to the camera.

"Hey Julius, it's me, the Afrikaner car guard, the car guard that came to America. Now look here, you know this thing is a tractor, it's a John Deere, you know all these buttons yeah, plenty of buttons so now hello, I'm not a car guard anymore, I drive a tractor in America, OK bye," he says while showing off the dashboard.

The scene then switches to show him operating a large truck, where he continues his message to Malema with obvious pride in his voice.

"Hey Julius, look at me, a car guard from South Africa, and I came to America, I'm driving a big truck now here in America. Look at all those buttons, you see it's a big truck, this is America, I drive on the right-hand side, left-hand drive, all right," he explained.

The final part of his video tour takes viewers to his American property at 5:00 a.m., where he shows his peaceful surroundings and new lifestyle.

"Good morning, Julius, it's 5 o'clock in the morning here in America. I just want to show you something, all right. This car guard is living in peace here today. This is my lawn, nice. There's the road, see there's my bakkie, my tools are in the back there, but yeah it's beautiful there, all right bye," he says while walking around his new home.

An Afrikaner man who left SA for the US shared a video showing off his new life. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Trump's refugee programme continues

The car guard's journey to America forms part of Trump's controversial executive order issued in February, which cited South Africa's Expropriation Act as enabling persecution of Afrikaners. According to Jaco Kleynhans from trade union Solidarity, over 8,000 applications are currently being processed by the US Embassy in Pretoria.

The second batch of Afrikaner refugees arrived in the US just last Friday, following the first group of 49 people who chartered a private plane last month. These refugees are settling primarily in southern American states, including Texas, North and South Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

However, the refugee programme has faced criticism both locally and internationally. Many question whether applicants truly qualify as refugees, especially after reports emerged of wealthy individuals with mines and farms successfully claiming refugee status.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

SA reacts to car guard's success

Social media users had mixed reactions to the former car guard's video, with many finding humour in his direct address to Julius Malema.

@crazybeard1 laughed:

"Car guard to tractor driver 😂"

@Mulalo Mk Siga jokingly pleaded:

"Plug me bro... I'm sending my CV😂"

@Vinkqi🇿🇦🇿🇼🇬🇧 pointed out the irony:

"Even in America, you're still thinking about Julius 🙄🤣🤣"

@Sbo noted the role reversal:

"In South Africa, you're the boss🤣🤣🤣 but in USA, you are the worker😳"

@Marlize Adendorff wished him well:

"Good luck. Sad to know 1 farmer lost in SA is a couple of thousand people without food... Hope you guys the best and thank you for the cause."

@Commander morning challenged others:

"Bro, very nice, can you tell your brothers, sisters, friends and family to pack their bags very quickly and follow you? Why are they scared to leave since they have an opportunity?"

3 other stories about Afrikaner refugees in America

Briefly News recently reported on a UK humanitarian who bluntly told Afrikaner refugees they control 70% of South Africa's wealth despite being 7% of the population, sparking global debate about their refugee status.

recently reported on a UK humanitarian who bluntly told Afrikaner refugees they control 70% of South Africa's wealth despite being 7% of the population, sparking global debate about their refugee status. Another Afrikaner refugee faced accusations of not being a genuine farmer after social media users discovered she was allegedly selling her R2.3 million home before leaving for America.

An Afrikaner man staying in South Africa expressed sympathy for those who fled to America, saying he's enjoying life in SA and believes they're missing out on the country's opportunities.

Source: Briefly News