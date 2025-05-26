A young man from the UK defended South Africa after Mzansi started making headlines worldwide

The gent shared his experience after visiting the country more than once, and the clip went viral

People flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the man's views

A British man has garnered widespread attention for passionately defending South Africa in response to recent negative international news coverage surrounding the country.

UK gent fiercely defends SA

The man, identified as maxjefferytalks on TikTok, took to social media to call out the sensationalised and one-sided portrayals of South Africa in the global press.

Recent headlines have painted a bleak picture of South Africa, highlighting claims of racial discrimination against white Afrikaners, with some even alleging that they are being killed. However, the South African government has dismissed these claims.

The young man, who has visited Mzansi over 11 times, said he has never had a "problem" while visiting the country.

"Let me tell you why what you see is not always necessarily what you assume and why South Africa is one of the best countries on the planet...International media outlets always display South Africa as a place that is completely divided, and once there is definitely division in a place like South Africa, it is not completely true," maxjefferytalks.

He expressed how the city of Cape Town and various other parts of South Africa show the least divided places. He revealed that he has been to 35 countries, and in some of those countries, he has been met with "hostility" and emphasised how, in South Africa, that is not the case.

"Yes, if you walk into a township in the middle of the night wearing gold and jewellery, you are going to get robbed, but that's just logic, that's like any country in the world, you go to one of the more dangerous areas, you have the risk in reality South Africa is what you make of it if you go into the dangerous areas and risk your safety then that on you," he added.

Maxjefferytalks also shed light on areas like Camps Bay and other parts of Cape Town, which he described as "so welcoming." He added that he had never felt as welcome by people as he did in South Africa.

"Not a single bad soul.. The people in South Africa are the nicest I've ever met. I would say, along with Thai and Vietnamese people."

The young man acknowledged that although there is division in the country, it is not present everywhere but only in some parts of South Africa. He concluded by saying that the belief that people in South Africa do not get along is "absurd" and is held mainly by those who have never visited the country. He added that people trying to incite genocide and stir problems among racial groups are often uneducated and do not reflect the nation as a whole.

His defence has struck a chord with many, including South African expats and citizens, who thanked the gent for his candid support. The video went viral, sparking conversations around media representation and bias.

Watch the video.

SA claps for the UK man

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's take on South Africa, with many applauding him for defending the country.

Katrien said:

"We are the most approachable nation in the world. Truth."

Exxplauren added:

"I love South Africa, it's my favourite place I've been! A Canadian white woman spent a total of 2 months on the Garden Route over two trips, and I've never had issues at all! Street smarts are important. Some of the kindest and funniest people I've met!"

Mint2Be_YourLifestyle wrote:

"Wow, this! South Africa is the best country on this planet."

Francoislaubsche8 commented:

"Thank you for saying such kind words about my country. This is home, and I'll never change it for anything."

