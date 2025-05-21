An old Chicken Licken advert featuring a European child speaking Afrikaans, and saying "voetsek" to a dog, has resurfaced online

The humorous ad shows a concerned family discovering their son has "memories from a past life" as a South African

Facebook users found the timing of the resurfaced ad coincidental amid recent news of South Africans seeking refugee status in America

An old Chicken Licken ad recently resurfaced with a message to honour the South Africans who have left for the US as refugees. Images: @therealsouthafrica

A classic Chicken Licken advert that resurfaced on social media has got South Africans laughing and talking about its unexpected relevance today. Content creator @therealsouthafrica shared the throwback video in May on their Facebook page with the caption:

"Since we lost some of our South Africans to America as refugees, maybe we can give them Chicken Licken."

The humorous advertisement, set in Iceland, shows a concerned family talking about their young son who has mysteriously started speaking Afrikaans. The parents explain they took him to a doctor who claimed the boy was experiencing memories from his "past life" as a South African.

Throughout the advert, the boy displays typical South African behaviours that confuse his European family. When a dog approaches, he shouts "voetsek!" to chase it away. The parents also mention he makes peculiar bird sounds, mimicking the distinctive call of the hadeda ibis that's familiar to anyone who's lived in South Africa. He also tried to make a braai on his own.

The worried mother explained that the doctor warned her that eventually, they wouldn't be able to communicate with their son as he would be completely taken over by his past life. The family's solution arrived when someone knocked on their door – a man who walked in and placed a Chicken Licken burger meal in front of the troubled boy.

After eating the burger, the child responded with a cheerful:

"Howzit!"

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Timing of the resurfaced ad

The resurfaced advert has gained attention amid recent news about some South Africans seeking refugee status in America. Under the Trump administration, there have been claims of a programme offering refugee status to select South Africans based on disputed claims of discrimination and genocide.

The advert's reappearance and the accompanying caption appear to be a playful nod to this current situation, suggesting that perhaps a taste of South African fast food might cure any homesickness for those who've left.

South Africans react to the advert

@Nkhensani Msapa shared a heartfelt comment:

"Guys, my very people. I know we have our issues, but I love you so much. For real😂😂😂"

@Anwar Arendse noted the production value:

"That's a lot of advert for a R19 burger 😂"

@Jabulisile Mabuza stated firmly:

"We didn't lose anything. The Dutch have left for America."

@Alzayne Phillips picked favourite moments:

"It's the 'braai' and the 'voetsek' for me.🤣🤣🤣"

@Paleigh Mcebowethu Fuze joked:

"Chicken Licken knew there would come a time like this 🤣"

@Kathie James tried to calm tensions:

"I see people catching feelings about this advert, relax, it's just Chicken Licken being its usual self, making jokes. Relax."

@Richard Botha predicted:

"They will be back. You're doing a great job."

