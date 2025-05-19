An artist’s lipstick painting of South African rugby player Cornal Hendricks wowed many people

The TikTok video went viral on social media as the gent showcased the beginning and final product

Mzansi netizens reacted by taking to the comments section to rave over the man’s artwork

South Africans have been left stunned by an artist’s incredible tribute to the late Springbok rugby star, created entirely with lipstick.

An artist’s lipstick portrait of the late Springbok star Cornal Hendricks wowed SA. Image: @ricollinart_official

Lipstick painting of late Cornal Hendricks amazes SA

The young man took to his social media account under the handle @ricollinart_official, where he showcased his uniquely heartwarming artwork, which has taken social media by storm after a local artist unveiled a portrait of the late Springbok player.

In the video, he painted using nothing but lipstick. The detailed piece, which captured the rugby legend’s likeness with remarkable accuracy, has left many in Mzansi emotional and in awe.

@ricollinart_official various shades of lipstick are applied carefully to a canvas to form the player's iconic features, including his powerful gaze and winning smile. The work pays tribute to the late star’s contribution to South African sport and his legacy both on and off the field.

Fans and fellow artists have praised the man's painting, and the footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

While tributes have poured in since the star's passing, this artwork has struck a particularly emotional chord due to its creativity and intimacy. It stands out not only as a tribute but as a celebration of the power of art to unite and heal.

As South Africans continue to mourn the loss of the beloved rugby figure, this lipstick portrait serves as a poignant reminder of his impact and of the extraordinary ways artists are keeping his memory alive.

Take a look at the video of the late Springbok rugby star below:

SA is in awe of the artwork

The online community took to the comments section to rave about the man’s artwork, saying:

THT_NoFear said:

"Work of art!"

User added:

"Willie was very emotional, give him A copy of your artwork."

Corrie Brand wrote:

"Thank you for this! I lt means a lot. We lost a legend."

Ourboyquade shared:

"Damn fire man!"

Clement expressed:

"That is spectacular."

Gabbyluvs commented:

"Wow, beautiful."

