“I Was Born to Create”: Artist Ennock Mlangeni Uses Fridge to Paint Portrait

Celebrated artist Ennock Mlangeni shared his latest creation – a portrait painted on a KZN client's fridge

The artist used an array of colours, including blue and different shades of brown for the skin

Social media users marvelled at the sight of the artwork, sharing that they wanted one of their own

The talented Ennock Mlangeni shared a clip of himself painting a portrait on a client's fridge. Images: @ennockmart / Instagram, @ennockmart / TikTok

Multi-award-winning artist Ennock Mlangeni used a fridge as his canvas when he painted a recent portrait.

The Johannesburg-based artist, known to have painted Cassper Nyovest's swimming pool, took to social media to share his latest creation – the image of an unknown black woman.

On his TikTok account (@ennockmart) Ennock took viewers through the process, uploading a sped-up version of himself painting a client's fridge in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Standing and sitting as he paints, the talented man uses different shades of brown for the skin tone, black, white, and grey for the woman's doek, and bright blue for the negative space.

Before uploading a video of the result, Ennock took to Instagram to show a picture of the fridge art in progress and captioned his post:

"I was born to create."

Watch the TikTok video of Ennock painting the portrait and the final product below:

Netizens in awe of Ennock Mlangeni's work

With the national anthem playing in the background, Ennock's video received over 200,000 views, and his comment section received many compliments.

@nangy_14 shared what they would want to see in their kitchen:

"Having a picture of my grandmother on my fridge would be a dream come true. Beautiful work."

@errandswithmello said in the comments:

"Proof that whatever your talent, God will create a market for you."

Inspired by the artwork, @mahlengeleza said:

"This is amazing. I must get mine with my kids."

The piece moved @yvonnem1982, who wrote:

"Absolutely stunning! This made me smile and feel emotional at the same time."

Ennock Mlangeni paints mural of little girl holding Albany bread

Previously, Briefly News reported about Ennock, who was inspired by the photographer Lungisani Mjaji and his niece and couldn't help but paint an image of the little girl as a mural.

According to Ennock, this is one of the best Mzansi stories to unfold through a series of pictures.

