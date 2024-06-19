A woman took to Facebook to share before-and-after photos of her humble living area

The woman shared through pictures that she used to sleep on the floor but now owns a comfy bed

Social media users were nothing short of supportive and showered the woman with positive comments

A woman in Pretoria shared pictures of her previous and current home. Images: Phumzile Masombuka

A woman took to social media to proudly show how she upgraded her living space.

Taking to Facebook, Phumzile Masombuka, a nurse from Pretoria, uploaded before-and-after images of her home on the group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen," known for its members sharing photos of their humble homes.

Phumzile posted two collaged pictures. In the 'before' set of images, viewers see a few buckets and a wash basin, baby formula, a jug, and packets of noodles, all indicating a kitchen area. The second image shows a suitcase and a few bags, while the third shows Phumzile's sleeping area, which consists of a blanket on the floor and a makeshift pillow.

The second collage shows an entirely different living space. Phumzile upgraded from a blanket to a bed with a mattress, has a wardrobe for her clothes, and kitchen cupboards. It seems the nurse also owns a laptop, which was in view.

She captioned her post:

"From here to there. Kancani kancani."

Take a look at the pictures below:

The woman gave internet users a glimpse of her former living area. Image: Phumzile Masombuka

The Pretoria nurse also gave people a look at her current living space. Image: Phumzile Masombuka

Netizens are happy for the woman's home upgrade

People filled Phumzile's comment section with compliments and short, positive messages.

Ashley Ashylo rejoiced in the woman's home glow-up and wrote:

"Yes, you are winning!"

Portia Nkgadime loved what they saw and said with a couple of heart emojis:

"Beautiful."

Phumzile also received a congratulatory message from Facebook user Nokuthula Sam:

"Well done."

Woman takes 7 to 8 months to improve her living space

In a related article published earlier this month, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old woman who shared on a popular Facebook group how she upgraded her humble home.

Molemo Moloko, like Phumzile, shared images on the popular group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen." People in the post's comment section commended the young lady's ability to upgrade her home in the time she mentioned.

