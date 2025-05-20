An American TikToker has shared details of the benefits that white South African refugees will receive from the US government, including housing and enrolment in assistance programmes

The content creator pointed out that Donald Trump ended the refugee programme for everyone except white South Africans

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some questioning why these benefits weren't available to homeless Americans, while others noted that all refugees receive similar help

A woman from America shared a video on her TikTok page, listing all the benefits Afrikaner refugees receive from US taxpayer money.

An American woman has broken down all the benefits that white South African refugees will receive from the US government after they arrive in America.

TikTok content creator @thatbitchathena shared a video in late May outlining what white South African refugees will be getting from the American government. In her video, she explains that these benefits are funded by taxpayer dollars.

According to her, the refugees will receive housing, basic home furnishings, essential household items, groceries, clothing, hygiene products, and prepaid phones. They will also be enrolled in public assistance programmes such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for cash assistance, Medicaid for health insurance, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP).

The TikToker adds that the refugees will also get job placements, English language training, and an expedited pathway to citizenship. She points out that this comes after claims made by Donald Trump that white people are facing genocide in South Africa. However, these claims have been denied by South African political leaders, including those who represent the white community.

The content creator mentions that in February, a white South African judge dismissed the idea of a genocide as "clearly imagined, and not real." She concludes by saying:

"Keep in mind that Donald Trump ended the refugee programme for everybody but these white South Africans, proving that it's not a problem with immigrants, it's the colour of those immigrants."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

US-SA tensions over refugee claims

The arrival of 59 white South Africans at Dulles airport near Washington DC has further strained relations between the US and South Africa. President Trump ordered the expedited refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority, claiming they were victims of "racial discrimination" and that a "genocide" was taking place targeting white farmers.

However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly denied these claims, saying he told Trump during a phone call that the US assessment was "not true." Ramaphosa explained that refugees are people who have to leave their country out of fear of political, religious, or economic persecution, and that these South Africans "don't fit that bill."

An American woman was unimpressed with the list of benefits the Afrikaner refugees in the US will be getting for free.

Social media reactions to refugee benefits

The TikTok video sparked varied reactions in the comments section:

@Lucky_Lee shared:

"I'm South African, and it's crazy to watch him take the benefits that support the people that voted for him and give those benefits to a bunch of racist grifters. Those are some of the most racist people in South Africa."

@Eric Hoffman questioned:

"All refugees get this, what is your point?"

@Lemon Drop theorised:

"I'm pretty sure this is to make Elon a citizen so he can run next."

@Elohevet noted:

"Every refugee I lived near in the housing projects had those benefits. Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Latinos, and Cubans. There was no problem, until they were white?"

@MxCreeps pointed out:

"So they could do this for our homeless, but they just don't?"

@Lisa Zombie buzz argued:

"We have our people living on the streets..."

