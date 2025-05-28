A young robotics enthusiast built a fully functional, talking robot that responds intelligently to questions

The tech creator shared a casual video on Facebook, showing off his AI companion in action

Social media users were blown away by the robot’s personality and the builder’s talent, calling him a genius

A creative young man showed off his talking robot, impressing many people online. Image: Mickie Jay

Source: Facebook

In a jaw-dropping blend of creative and tech skills, a South African innovator took DIY robotics to the next level with a robot he built that talks back.

The young man, Facebook user Mickie Jay, posted a clip on the platform, leaving online users speechless, and some finding it hard to believe he created such a machine, asking him to ask the robot more questions.

Homemade robot answers questions

In the short video, Mickie Jay is chilling outside with a small robot perched on his shoulder, like it's no big deal. While gently rubbing its head, he casually asks it what it's like to be alive. The robot named MJ responded by saying it felt wonderful to be able to talk, see, and reason.

Then, in a funny twist, Mickie reminds the robot that it's not human. MJ fires back, saying Mickie made him that way, leaving the owner in stitches.

Facebook users praised his creativity, with some calling him a genius. Image: Mickie Jay

Source: Facebook

SA praises the tech talent

The clip attracted many views, likes, and comments from social media users who sang the man's praise. Many were impressed by the man's talent, calling him a genius with a bright future.

Some even said Mzansi doesn't need Elon Musk when guys like Mickie exist, advising him to teach the robot his language. Others were more protective, warning him to safeguard his ideas before big companies jump in, and calling him a future billionaire.

User @Døn Pami joked:

"Hide this boy from Elon Musk."

User @Shikari Xfinity added:

"Bro, you need to introduce that in the market, you only need is upgrade a little."

User @Mandla Man Smash Sibeko said:

"Make that thing to speak your own language please before they claim it and say they built it."

User @Kwenadi Seabela added:

"With so much AI programmes its hard to believe its talking, it might be a recorded voice."

User @Ralph John Tuscano asked:

"Why's is everybody acting like this is the most advanced thing. Like other countries would care and steal it, lmao. We have flying cars, and motorcycles now, are you people living in a cave or something?"

User @Wizzyy Forthë Babies said:

"Future bilionare🔥 I want to be you"re friend bro😭."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about creatives

Two local creatives performed a hospital skit, acting out a patient resuscitation procedure using a wheelbarrow as a moving bed and drums as X-ray machines.

A young lady showed off her first attempt at sewing her own pixie hairstyle, and Mzansi was impressed with how good it came out.

A Cape Town man stunned beachgoers in Camps Bay by confidently walking a thin wire, making it appear as if he was floating in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News