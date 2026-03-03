Mbuyiseni Ndlozi recently bid farewell to his listeners and his radio show, and among the fans who said their goodbyes was his wife, Mmabatho Montsho, who sang his praises

It's clear that the former politician gained a number one supporter in his wife, who admired his consistency and dedication to putting on incredible shows

Supporters flocked to the comments to echo her sentiments and commend the couple for their unwavering mutual support

A year to the day that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi announced his transition from politics to broadcasting, he announced that his radio show had come to an end, sparking a wave of bittersweet tributes from across the country.

Taking to his social media pages on 2 March 2025, the former EFF MP thanked his supporters and dedicated listeners for being part of his community.

"Sincere gratitude to you all for your support, education and enlightening conversations during my tenure as host of #PowerTalk. I will treasure the past 12 months with you forever in my heart. To producers and technical support: I’m eternally indebted."

He announced his departure from Power FM in February 2026 and hosted his final shows before veteran journalist Mondli Makhanya officially took over the 9 am to 12 pm slot.

Leading the chorus of fans saying their goodbyes was his wife, Mmabatho Montsho, whose heartfelt praise for his consistency and dedication highlighted their bond.

She responded to her hubby's post and shared some of her favourite aspects of the show, from the insightful topics to the music choices, and everything in between.

"Without bias, I really enjoyed the show and miss it already. The topics, the choice of guests, the treatment of current affairs with depth, sensitivity and historical context. Oh, and the tunes! Well done and congratulations on a solid run."

Her message resonated with many fans and highlighted the former Generations actress' years of support for her husband's various careers.

From his time with the EFF to his move to broadcasting on the radio and his podcast, Mmabatho has been a constant pillar of strength and his loudest cheerleader, proving that their bond is far deeper than just their public or political lives.

Fans thanked the "People's Commissar" for his insightful contributions to the airwaves. While many expressed sadness over the show's ending, the overwhelming consensus was one of gratitude for the impact he made during his tenure.

Read Mmabatho Montsho's post below.

Fans show love to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Mmabatho Montsho's tribute to her husband was met with an outpouring of love on social media.

AdonijahNtsieni praised Mmabatho Montsho:

"I love how you stood by your husband; you're a rare breed."

erotPoswa said:

"This is too cute not to share. Mmabatho understands the principle against a house divided."

Moss_Kgare suggested:

"Your husband is way too educated to be a radio broadcaster; he should be a professor somewhere in a university."

HoppA_RSA1 admired:

"A supportive wife."

