Musa Khawula has once again used his platform to spread hateful comments, and Kabelo Mabalane was not spared

Social media users once again brought up the musician-turned-pastor's troubled past, which Musa used as ammunition for his latest insults

However, his fans were not having it and immediately shut down the negativity, while highlighting how Mabalane had turned his life around

Musa Khawula ignited a fresh wave of controversy by once again using Kabelo Mabalane's past as ammunition to fire shots at him.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on 2 March 2026, the gossipmonger added another name to his "has-beens" list, which aims to spotlight stars and socialites he believes have lost their relevance and fame in the entertainment industry.

After starting with entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the TKZee legend was second on the list, with Musa revisiting his controversial past of drug abuse and physical assault allegations.

"Oh! Kabelo Mabalane, the way you will pay! From squandering all of your TKZee coins on drugs, to abusing your then girlfriend Noni Gasa to near deafation."

Known for his harsh and divisive gossip, Khawula didn't stop there - he even suggested that Mabalane only turned to religion as a convenient way to hide from his past mistakes.

In a post that many have labelled as a step too far, Khawula attacked the Kwaito legend's marriage and financial standing. He made derogatory claims about Kabelo’s ability to provide for his family and his relationship with his wife, Gail Mabalane.

Meanwhile, the Pantsula 4 Life hitmaker has been open about his past, more so in his book, I Ran for My Life, where he courageously detailed his years-long battle with drug addiction, financial ruin and his eventual path to sobriety.

Musa Khawula's post ignited a fierce debate about the ethics of gossip in the digital age, particularly when it targets individuals who have spent decades rebuilding their lives.

By attempting to weaponise a story that Kabelo himself has already shared to inspire others, followers said the blogger had "reached a new low." As someone who is currently entangled in a web of his own serious legal battles, many social media users found it ironic that he would try to judge someone else's character.

Social media weighs in on Musa Khawula's post

Online users defended Kabelo Mabalane while criticising Musa Khawula for picking on someone who had turned their life around.

Yanga_Co said:

"He is attacking the pastor unprovoked; the pictures of Julius Malema's family got him coming for innocent people."

Voshka14 wrote:

"When you have nothing else to say. Keep quiet."

TebogoTheScribe criticised Musa Khawula:

"Like I said: Musa is a fraud. A true engagement farmer. A rage-baiter, full of hatred and has nothing good to say about anyone."

collen_sambo2 posted:

"This is the devil’s work. This man has changed his life and is now serving God. The devil is trying to attack him using you, and he won’t succeed."

Musa Khawula lists more Mzansi "has-beens"

In more Musa Khawula updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the blogger's post, listing several celebrities as "has-beens."

In an attempt to discredit the stars' careers, Khawula claimed they had failed pivot and sparked a heated debate in the comment section.

