Big Zulu has reportedly lost an artist at his record label, Inkabi Records, following allegations of neglect

Musiholiq was a newly signed artist, having joined the record label in 2025, and has worked with the other artists signed there

According to reports, Musiholiq complained about feeling neglected by the label, and the reasons have left fans confused

Big Zulu’s label, Inkabi Records, reportedly made its artist Musiholiq feel neglected and sidelined. Image: Bigzulu_sa, Musiholiq_nuz

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Musiholiq's affiliation with Inkabi Records was short-lived.

The musician, who was just introduced to the stable at the end of 2025, had his stay cut very short, and it's for reasons that left many jaws on the floor.

Big Zulu's label parts ways with Musiholiq

In a shocking move music fans did not expect, Musiholiq, real name Ncazelo Mtolo and Big Zulu's label did not see eye to eye. According to MDNnewss, a source stated that the Durban-born star felt neglected at the label and was allegedly sidelined from their group activities. The loudmouth further stated that other signees have stopped taking his calls.

"You cannot announce someone as your artist and then do nothing for them. He doesn't know whether he is coming or going. They have stopped taking his calls and are continuing with their business without involving him in anything. All the artists at Inkabi Records are not taking his calls, and he has decided to focus more on his company and his own artists."

It is said that the other artists went on a school tour but left Musiholiq behind. Artists signed to the label include Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli, Stallion, Mduduzi Mncube, Xowla, Star Healer and Big Zulu.

The news blog claimed that Inkabi Records has not been communicating with him as their artist, so he was left in the dark. He also has a thriving career of his own, after signing Naledi Aphiwe.

Mzansi responds to Musiholiq's drama

Social media users are confident that Musiholiq will thrive outside of the label.

Ternique MO questioned:

"He wanted to use Big Zulu and failed. Why would he sign with a record label when he's already established himself in the industry?"

Mbewana Abongile Mkt stated:

"Musiholiq is bigger than all the Nkabi nation artists when it comes to making good music. It's clear that he doesn't deserve them, or maybe they can't afford him."

Gcino Shikisha Chili responded:

"After his grand mom's house was burned down. They help him to rebuild it. Then jikijiki Seka signed under them. Well, things didn't work out, so life must carry on."

C'phelele C'bisi shared:

"The guy is talented; he doesn't need them. He's a star on his own. Must just focus on his crafts and artists."

Bhekani BabaMpilonhle

"And he gave Big Zulu his first hit song (Coming Home)."

