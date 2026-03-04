Actor Muzi Mthabela and his wife recently marked a major milestone in their marriage, celebrating 19 years together

The former Isibaya star shared the news on his social media page and was met with enthusiasm and warm congratulations from fans and peers alike

Social media users celebrated the couple's milestone, which they saw as a great example of an enduring love in the entertainment industry

Muzi Mthabela and his wife marked another milestone in their marriage. Images: muzimthabela

Actor and pastor Muzi Mthabela celebrated another year of marriage bliss with his wife of 19 years, Zanele.

Having celebrated the milestone over the years on social media, this year was no different, as the couple kicked off the new month filled with love and gratitude to spend another year together.

Taking to his Instagram page on 3 March 2026, the veteran actor, best known for his role as Duma on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, posted a heartfelt tribute celebrating nearly two decades of marriage.

Sharing a beautiful conversation between himself and his wife, Mthabela gave fans a glimpse into the spiritual foundation of their relationship. The dialogue captured a moment of deep commitment, where he invited her to "Follow me as I follow Christ," and she readily responds, "Asambe Dali" (Let's go, darling).

The post, captioned "Happy 19th Anniversary, Mkami," reflects the actor's excitement for the future as he declared, "On to the next 19 years... and another. Let's do this!!"

He took fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing throwback photos that showed the couple’s evolution. From wedding pictures featuring a young Mthabela with dreadlocks to recent pictures of him and his wife gracefully ageing side-by-side, perfectly capturing their 19-year journey.

Having recently been invited to host the Couples Enrichment Workshop on 28 February, the actor and his wife have clearly become the go-to voices for those looking to strengthen their own unions.

The post instantly went viral, garnering over 30,000 likes and showed that even in an era where many are shifting toward casual dating and "situationships," Mzansi still has a huge appetite for old-school, lifelong commitment.

See Muzi Mthabela's post below.

Social media reacts to Muzi Mthabela's anniversary

While a few heartbroken admirers jokingly mourned the news that the handsome actor has been off the market for nearly two decades, the majority of fans couldn't help but celebrate the couple's scandal-free milestone.

KakPersonzw said:

"One of our best brothers in the media, no dating scandals, just his family and career."

wilsonmarivasa joked:

"19 years of marriage, while I can't keep a relationship for 10 days?"

Skhentwa wrote:

"19 years of love, grace, and beautiful partnership! Happy anniversary to the Mthabelas, may God continue to bless your union abundantly."

msmonakhisi posted:

"These are the things I like seeing. Love is beautiful. We don't want broken families."

skutuphendu added:

"19th and my 3-month relationship is already heading to the cemetery."

GodsPlan_1305 admired:

"Wow! Gotta love celebrating couples that have been together for so long, it’s encouraging and beautiful to see."

Fans admired Muzi Mthabela’s enduring love and longstanding marriage. Image:muzimthabela

