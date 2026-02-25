Controversial blogger and troublemaker Musa Khawula has reportedly landed in hot water - again

Reports suggest that Khawula was served with a letter of demand over his defamatory statements about another public figure

This, after the blogger was named during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where shocking details emerged about his previous arrest

The self-proclaimed "Pope of Pop Culture," Musa Khawula, might be trading his keyboard for a jail cell once again.

Reports are swirling that the controversial gossip blogger is facing a fresh arrest, marking yet another rocky chapter in his ongoing saga with the law.

According to DailySUN, Khawula received a letter of demand over the defamatory comments he made about the Chief Investment Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Kabelo Rikhotso.

In an X post dated Monday, 16 February 2026, Khawula claimed that Rikhotso had been having an affair with his colleague, Lindiwe Dlamini. In the post, the blogger alleged that the pair, whom he labelled as work husband and wife, were now cheating on one another.

"Meet Lindiwe Dlamini, who done dated and discarded her husband for Kabelo Rikhotso. Lindiwe Dlamini is cheating on her 'work' husband whilst Kabelo Rikhotso is cheating on his 'work' wife at the Public Investment Corporation."

Responding to the allegations, Dlamini and Rikhotso's legal team said the claims were defamatory and untrue, arguing that Khawula had no proof to back his statements.

He was handed a letter of demand and given until 17 February to delete the post and related statements on social media; however, this did not happen.

With the post still up on the blogger's page, garnering thousands of views and shares, the legal stakes have reached a boiling point. By ignoring the deadline to retract his statements, Khawula has effectively dared the high-profile executives to take the next step.

DailySUN reports that DM5 Incorporated, the law firm acting on behalf of Dlamini, Rikhotso, as well as the PIC, were told to launch an urgent interdict against Khawula, also seeking imprisonment should he refuse to follow the demand.

This timing couldn’t be worse for the blogger. Not only is he currently a hot topic at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry over his past arrest, where it was revealed that it was allegedly coordinated, but this new battle with the PIC’s top brass adds a powerful corporate enemy to his list.

While he continues to post as if it’s business as usual, it's unclear whether the latest scandal will be the one that finally silences the Pope of Pop Culture for good.

Social media reacts to Musa Khawula allegations

Reacting to the affair scandal, online users shared their thoughts on Musa Khawula's latest piece of gossip.

ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Omg! No loyalty or whatsoever."

RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Work husband and work wife is where the danger is."

TheSituationZA was shocked:

"No one cheats more than a married person. People have no respect for their vows anymore."

Mogoshadis05 posted:

"Let me bookmark this, I know next year this time it will be worth it."

