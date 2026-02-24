On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Musa Khawula shared a text message from a senior investigator from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, Musa Khawula shared a message to ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo

Netizens reacted with excitement, memes, and curiosity, with many asking him to reveal more details

Musa Khawula claimed he had been called to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula has put African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on notice after being allegedly invited to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Musa Khawula’s name has featured prominently at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry ever since Witness F made explosive revelations regarding Musa Khawula’s arrest during their testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane.

Musa Khawula’s name was mentioned again when suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, testified before the Madlanga Commission.

As South Africans weighed in on Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony, Musa Khawula broke his silence, putting Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo on notice, claiming that he had been allegedly invited to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Musa Khawula claims he’s been invited to testify at Madlanga Commission

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Musa Khawula took to his X (Twitter) and shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by a member of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The post was captioned:

“Hi, babies! @MbalulaFikile and Ze Nxumalo. What are ya'll gonna do after all the lies and scheming because the phone has rang? See ya'll soon at the lil commission.”

According to the screenshot shared by Khawula, the text message was allegedly sent by a senior investigator at the Madlanga Commission whose name had been blurred out to protect their identity. The text read:

“Hi, Mr Khawula. This is *****, Senior Investigator at Madlanga Commission. Can you please let me know when you are free for a call? There is a matter that we want to discuss with you. Looking forward to hearing from you. Thanks.”

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts as Musa Khawula shares alleged Madlanga Commission text

While Musa Khawula did not reveal what he and the alleged senior investigator discussed during the phone call, he hinted that he would appear before the Madlanga Commission, but kept details under wraps.

In the comments, social media users asked Musa Khawula to share when he would be testifying before the Madlanga Commission. Others shared memes targeting Fikile Mbalula.

Here are some of the comments:

@sa_nameless123 remarked:

“Imagine Musa at the Madlanga commission. It’d be a day we’ll never forget.”

@latest_whats asked:

“Lmfao are you even supposed to be revealing this information? 😂😂😂”

@msmonakhisi declared:

“We will be there listening and watching chomie. I am going to take a leave of absence from work on that day because I want the news fresh and straight from your mouth. Not social media updates.”

@TheGyal_ requested:

“Notify us early chomie for the date. Need to cancel all my plans.”

Musa Khawula threatens to sue Fikile Mbalula

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula threatened to take legal action against Fikile Mbalula.

This was after Witness F claimed that Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale allegedly pressured police to track down Musa Khawula over alleged insults directed at ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo.

