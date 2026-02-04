On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Musa Khawula’s name trended on social media after Witness F's claims before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Musa Khawula penned a message to ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, quoting Rihanna lyrics in a post shared on X (Twitter)

Musa Khawula's followers praised him for being fearless, knowledgeable, and accurate in his reporting

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula has broken his silence after being mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Khawula also threatened to take action against one of the individuals who had him arrested.

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Musa Khawula’s name trended on social media after Witness F shared how politicians pressured the police to arrest the blogger following a series of incendiary online posts about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Musa Khawula threatens legal action against Fikile Mbalula

As his name trended online, particularly on X (Twitter), Musa Khawula broke his silence with a nod to his role models. The post was captioned:

“The school of Wendy Williams and Kuli Roberts, xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

In a follow-up post, Musa Khawula threatened to sue the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. Khawula quoted lyrics from Barbados singer Rihanna’s famous hits. The post was captioned:

“Hi baby, @MbalulaFikile, I just came to say, b*** better have my money, xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Musa Khawula threatens to sue Fikile Mbalula

In the comments beneath his initial post, Musa Khawula’s fans gushed over the controversial gossip blogger and showered him with praise.

Here are some of the comments:

@lindzmlangeni asked:

“Which school is that one?”

@Linekela_Simon gushed:

“The beaten but still UNBEATABLE Musa Khawula 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@Tebogo_M21 advised:

“You better sue them all XoXo 😄😄😄”

@Mthoko_Maj asked:

"😂taking the fight direct to him?"

@PitsoRonnie applauded:

“😂There's nothing Innocent about Musa @Musa_Khawula because awu Khawuli see what I did there? Talk about Kuli Roberts, she would have been very proud of your beautiful body of work. When you strike, you go straight for the jugular, you don't care who's on your way🙌🏾”

@Ntombenhle124 said:

“Musa, without journalism experience, makes SA journalists look so dumb & mediocre, hence some of them are even following him for scoops. He basically knows everything about everyone, including hardcore criminals, and he has never told lies. We are indeed grateful.”

Why was Musa Khawula mentioned at the Madlanga Commission?

Screenshots of WhatsApp chats presented at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry showed that Organised Crime head, Major-General Richard Shibiri, was in direct contact with Musa Khawula.

In the conversation presented before the Madlanga Inquiry on Wednesday, Shibiri instructed Khawula not to write stories about alleged Big Five criminal cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

