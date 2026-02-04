Zee Nxumalo reacts after being mistakenly linked to Musa Khawula's arrest

Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo trended on X (Twitter) after her name was mistakenly linked to explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Zee Nxumalo took to her official X account and responded with a short post

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some joking that she should temporarily change her stage name

Zee Nxumalo broke her silence after being connected to Musa Khawula's imprisonment.

Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo has broken her silence after social media users mistakenly linked her name to allegations made by Witness F at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Zee Nxumalo topped social media trending charts, particularly on X (Twitter), for something other than a brand deal or a new music release as Witness F testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This was after Witness F, a member of Gauteng organised crime, alleged that he had been pressured to arrest controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula on charges related to the Cyber Crimes Act, crime injuria, and hate speech, related to a case reported by businessman Ze Nxumalo in 2024.

Witness F said they were pressured to arrest Khawula after the blogger allegedly insulted African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, in one of his posts.

Zee Nxumalo responds after being linked to Musa Khawula's arrest

After Witness F’s bombshell allegations, several social media users mistakenly spelt Ze Nxumalo’s name with e, thereby making Zee Nxumalo’s name trend on X.

As her name trended instead of Ze Nxumalo’s, the Mamma hitmaker broke her silence with a statement that sparked a wave of reactions. The post was captioned:

“Ey nkosiyami 😭”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Zee Nxumalo reacts to Madlanga Commission testimony

In the comments section, social media users exploded with hilarious reactions. While some hilariously suggested that she should change her stage name, others shared memes. Several social media users advised Zee Nxumalo not to capitalise on the situation for clout.

Here are some of the comments:

@_tomi24 asked:

“Don't you have another name you can use in the meantime? 🤣🤣🤣💀”

@Someleze_ suggested:

“Please stop using the name ‘Zee’ and use your full name until the Madlanga Commission is concluded. 🤣”

@ross_rori advised:

“Not you, mama, infact do not even seek hype over this one, it’s tricky.”

@EngWeNZ laughed:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣They are blaming you for Musa's arrest, not knowing it's another guy.”

@vesterrejoice explained:

“Witness F testified that he was the one who was sent to arrest Musa Khawula on charges of crimen injuria against Mbalula and Ze Nxumalo, a businessman. NB: For perspective, it's not our Zee Nxumalo with beautiful voice iesh Mara😂😂”

@Sydney_NK advised:

“This is worth releasing a statement sisi, clarify that they are not referring to you. Yiba uZandile once.’

Mzansi weighed in after Zee Nxumalo broke her silence on explosive Madlanga Commission testimony.

