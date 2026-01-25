Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo recently sparked a social media frenzy after dropping hints about her performance booking fee

The Funk 55 hitmaker used a clever luxury car comparison to describe her worth during a viral interview that left fans utterly impressed

Beyond the numbers, it was Zee’s infectious, bubbly personality that truly stole the show and won over the hearts of her fans

Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo left social media buzzing after dropping a subtle hint about her performance booking fee.

During an interview with content creator Luyanda Nyembe on 20 January 2026, the singer was asked to quantify her rate by the type of luxury car she could afford with it; her witty response and accompanying impromptu song quickly went viral.

"I could buy a Polo, a Polo Vivo. Today I arrived in a Polo, a Polo Vivo."

The Volkswagen Polo is a staple among South African entertainers for its sleek design and high-tech engineering, often viewed as a symbol of success.

In the market, new Volkswagen Polo Vivos generally start from approximately R271,900, while older and used models can range from R150,000 to over R250,000, depending on year and condition.

In an attempt to get the exact figure, the interviewer cleverly asked Zee how much she'd be willing to pay for a Polo, to which she hilariously sang.

"R180,000, maybe R160,000, perhaps even R120,000, the discount is R60,000."

While she did not disclose her amount, Zee Nxumalo's high booking fee is a direct reflection of her rise from a viral sensation into a dominant commercial powerhouse.

Following a successful 2025, where she dominated with multi-platinum-selling songs, the Ngisakuthanda singer's brand partnerships, award recognitions, and the high production value of her performances also influence how much organisers pay to book her.

In the entertainment industry, keeping performance fees private is a strategy many stars have adopted. The final amount is reached after determining the kind of event being organised, during which negotiations often take place. The information is often kept confidential and revealed upon request, creating a sense of exclusivity while avoiding comparisons that could arise from making fees public.

While her epic hint raised eyebrows, Zee's vibrant energy is what won over many people's hearts, who admired the singer's bubbly personality and wit.

Watch Zee Nxumalo's video below.

Social media shows love to Zee Nxumalo

The comment section erupted in admiration for Zee Nxumalo as fans praised her humility and vibrant energy. Read some of their comments below.

Artist manager Zeus Omega said:

"She’s so dope."

jingerstone showed love to Zee Nxumalo:

"She’s such a beautiful soul."

anitasoniajekeqa wrote:

"She is a vibe, I like her so much. On top of that, she is so humble."

Meanwhile, others admired the singer's professionalism during her interview.

twinaro_fam_ was impressed:

"Now Zee is media smart."

smahlangeni_ said:

"Smart answers right there."

ozem89official praised Zee Nxumalo:

"Proper stuff, great vibe, she's worth every penny."

