Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo shared photos of her posing in front of a black Volkswagen Polo GTI

She wore black outfit from head to toe, which contrasted with her bright orange body bag

Netizens praised DBN Gogo's glamorous look and speculated that she drove a more luxurious car than a Polo

DBN Gogo flaunted her Volkswagen Polo GTI. Image: dbngogo

Amapiano producer and DJ DBN Gogo caused a stir on social media after showing off her sleek Volkswagen Polo GTI worth hundreds of thousands of Rands.

The Jele hitmaker shared pictures of herself in a garage striking poses in front of her black ride. Taking to her X account on Tuesday 24 June 2025, DBN Gogo shared photos striking poses in front of a Volkswagen Polo GTI. She simply captioned the pictures with an emoji of a speeding car.

DBN Gogo flaunts sleek Volkswagen Polo GTI

In the photos, DBN Gogo was wearing a bold all-black outfit and carried a standout bright orange woven crossbody bag. The Khuza Gogo producer, born Mandisa Radebe, is rocking a black faux leather jacket, high-waisted jeans and chunky high-heeled boots with a glossy finish.

The bright orange crossbody bag isn’t the only accessory that DBN Gogo had. She accessorised her look with a bracelet. She also had a long, styled hairstyle with soft waves. DBN Gogo wore her makeup in her usual style which defined her eyes.

See the pictures below:

Fans react after DBN Gogo flexes her sleek car

In the comments, netizens gushed over DBN Gogo’s look and weight loss. Others argued that she doesn’t drive a Volkswagen Polo GTI and drove a much more expensive vehicle.

Here are some of the reactions:

@fulungwana remarked:

“I have a feeling you don’t drive a polo but a G wagon. Black one.”

@Que_SA2018 gushed:

“Oh, man! What a beautiful Queen 👑 🔥”

@Choy_Zani shared:

“Shout out for the weight loss. We see you magogo 🔥”

@BruceSphosethu said:

“I used to crush on her until I realised that we not living in a movie 🥹”

DBN Gogo showed off her sleek car. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

According Volkswagen South Africa, the recommended selling price for a Polo GTI DSG is R585,800. The power maximum total is 147 kW. The 0-100 kilometres per hour (kph) time clocks in at 6.7 seconds, while combined fuel consumption is listed as 6.4 litres per 100 km. The 5 seater vehicle comes with low-profile tires which are fitted with multi-spoke rims.

DBN Gogo gets new tattoo on her head

This isn't the first time DBN Gogo has had social media buzzing after lifting the veil on her private life.

Briefly News reported that DBN Gogo left Mzansi horrified after getting a tattoo at the back of her head.

The Amapiano star gave fans something to talk about when she booked a tattoo session. But instead of getting some work done on her arms, DBN Gogo had a professional tattoo artist, larnelle.art, work on her head.

He shared a cool video of his work on Gogo, from sketching the piece to finally putting needle to skin and producing a stunning geometric work of art.

