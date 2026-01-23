A prominent salary reviewer has sparked a conversation about mining industry wages after analysing a local secretary’s earnings

The video, shared on TikTok on December 16 2025, highlights the gap between public expectations of "mining money" and actual take-home pay

Social media users reacted with a mix of surprise and envy, with some questioning the fairness of the compensation, given the industry's reputation

Boni compared the figures to artisan wages, labelling the company's pay structure as questionable. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

Award-winning YouTuber and content creator Bonnie left her followers stunned after reviewing a pay slip belonging to a local mine secretary.

The video, share TikTok by @liferesetwithboni, gained over 15,000 views as viewers tuned in to see the breakdown of what many assume is a lucrative sector.

Boni revealed that the employee receives a cash component of R31,000 and a gross pay of R33,000. Expressing her deep disappointment, she noted that for a mining company, she was expecting a figure closer to R50,000. Her unhappiness grew as she reflected on other roles, stating that even the artisans' salaries at this specific company appeared lacking and questionable, particularly a figure of R25,131.31. TikTok user @liferesetwithboni noted that while the individual has 15 years of total work experience, they have only been with this particular mine for four years, which might explain the R33,000 gross. However, she remained firm that the amount did not meet the industry standard she expected.

Average monthly earnings for South African miners

The average base salary for a miner in South Africa is approximately R19,959 per month. This figure is based on reported salaries across the country, with significant regional variations depending on the city. For instance, miners in Pretoria are among the highest earners, bringing in an average of R77,482 per month, while those in Richards Bay and Johannesburg earn approximately R62,695 and R45,073, respectively. The data, updated as of December 2025, according to Indeed, provides a comprehensive look at the earning potential within the local mining sector across different provinces.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Online community divided over “low mining” wages

The video gained traction and a few comments from social media users who reacted with varying perspectives on the disclosed figures. While Boni was disappointed, one user was actually impressed by the amount. The user expressed a desire to find similar employment, asking where people get such jobs, while another claimed to know exactly which mining house the pay slip originated from.

Boni shared her disappointment and expected salary, which was double the current amount. Image: Online community divided over “low mining” wages. Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

User @Jeff said:

"I know that payslip 😂."

User @Vuiswa Mvubelo asked:

"Guys, where do you find these jobs 😳?"

3 Briefly News articles about salaries

A popular salary reviewer discussed the payslip of a sales assistant working in the beauty department, leaving online users astonished by the low salary amount.

A woman shared a detailed video on how she doubled her salary to earn R43,000 in her fourth year of working, and many social media users promised to try her approach.

A mother of one was advised to look for another job after revealing her R4800 salary while participating in a salary reveal challenge on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News