My Brother's Keeper actors Sparky Xulu, Lindani Nkosi and Hlengiwe Madlala have reunited in Mzansi Magic's upcoming TV show KwaBaba

While actors Rorisang Mohapi and Vuyo Biyela will lead the cast as lovers on the telenovela

South Africans previously commented on the cast and upcoming TV show on social media

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Rorisang Mohapi joins the cast of Mzansi Magic's 'KwaBaba'. Images: RorisangMohapi

Source: Twitter

Former Gqeberha: The Empire and House of Zwide actress Rorisang Mohapi has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's upcoming telenovela KwaBaba.

Mohapi will star opposite legendary My Brother's Keeper and Isidingo: The Need actor Lindani Nkosi.

Entertainment channel TVMzansi shared a photo of the cast of the upcoming TV on its X account on May 2026.

"New show alert: Mzansi Magic has a new telenovela coming in June. The series titled #KwaBaba will take the 19:30 slot from 1 June on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161)," said the channel.

South Africans comment on the upcoming TV show

@BakwenaMoroka responded:

"The cast is a combination of My Brothers Keeper and Sibongile and the Dlamini’s."

@ZazaAnele said:

"The Chunu girl and Mshengu have reunited."

@MissDazzy commented:

"It's the same old faces on TV. Where is fresh talent, and new faces?"

@ReiinaRooi wrote:

"Rorisang Mohapi and Kwanele Mthethwa in one show? Mshungu and the Madam also reunited with Thuthuka. Can we have it tomorrow please?

@dima_onzima replied:

"Is it Mchunu who says Kwababa la? Yeses! People are about to be chased away ngembuzi," (with a goat).

@napjellybean99 said:

"I am here for Mchunu, Mshengu & Kwanele."

@CandyMarem84536 responded:

"It's the same faces and this will be a flop."

@g_thango wrote:

"It's another rich family."

The cast of KwaBaba

TVSA reports that former Sibongile & The Dlaminis actor Vuyo Biyela will leads the cast of KwaBaba as Zwelakhe Mkhize. Biyela's character is a driven businessman who's on the brink of success, and is ready to settle down.

The former Genesis and Sibongile & The Dlaminis actor will be joined by former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Rorisang Mohapi who plays the role of his love interest Bahumi Motaung.

Former My Brother's Keeper actors Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala, Sparky Xulu and Lindani Nkosi will play the roles of the Mkhize family.

While former Generations: The Legacy actor Mpho Molepo plays the character of Bahumi's father, Solomon Motaung and Queen Modjadji actress Helen Lebepe plays Solomon's wife Dikeledi Motaung.

Isibaya and Shaka: Ilembe actor Nkanyiso Mzimela, who is famously known for playing Melusi Zungu in Isibaya has also landed a role on the show.

The cast will be joined by former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Kwanele Mthembu.

Lindani Nkosi leads the cast of of Mzansi Magic's upcoming TV show 'KwaBaba'. Images: Jabu McDonald

Source: UGC

Samkelo Ndlovu and Kay Sibiya to lead the cast of Kuningi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Inimba actors Samkelo Ndlovu and Kay Sibiya have landed roles in Mzansi Magic's upcoming TV show Kuningi.

The actors will star opposite Simphiwe Ngema, Ratanang Mogotsi, and Andy Mnguni in the mini-series.

South Africans commented on the Ndlovu and Sibiya's latest roles on the Mzansi Magic show.

Source: Briefly News