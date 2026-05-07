Popular South African actors Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Kwanele Mthethwa have bagged roles in Netflix's The Polygamist

The actresses previously starred in Mzansi Magic's cancelled faith-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse

Netflix fans recently commented on Kgoroge and Mthethwa's upcoming roles

Actors Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Kwanele Mthethwa join Netflix's 'The Polygamist'. Images: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Former Umkhokha: The Curse stars Kwanele Mthethwa and Sthandiwe Kgoroge have bagged roles on Netflix's upcoming series The Polygamist.

Mthethwa and Kgoroge will star opposite former Sibongile & The Dlaminis actors Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela on the Netflix TV show.

Legendary actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge previously impressed social media users when she celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with her husband, Tony Kgoroge.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on 5 May 2026 that the actresses have secured roles on the Netflix series.

"Kwanele Mthethwa and the legendary Mam’ Sthandiwe Kgoroge star in a new gripping telenovela on Netflix. #ThePolygamistNetflix, a 20-episode series, will drop globally on the platform on 12 June 2026," said Mlu.

Netflix fans comment on the actresses' roles and trailer

@ubheka_m reacted:

"Kwanele playing a side chick, I'm sat."

@michellemodika replied:

"We are tired of misogynistic shows."

@singalakha06 wrote:

"Looks steamy. I hope it lives up and doesn't disappoint midway."

@Lebo_Phakathi said:

"I'm definitely gonna enjoy this one, judging from the clip I saw."

@lulushezi commented:

"Those sex scenes teasers put me off, yoh!! I'm not the target audience."

@FeniGabs41776 responded:

"I can't wait for it."

@Khumalothando19 reacted:

"I'm not making the same mistake twice; they're about to ruin another book. At least I haven't read it, and I won't, so that I'll enjoy the Netflix version."

@kwazibaniKe replied:

"I hope it won't be another case of 'the book was much better'."

@MrsNoma wrote:

"Let me go get the book - Stained Glass was also responsible for 'The Wife' - they turned Hlumo into a sl*t and then killed her, both things didn't happen in the book. So trust levels are very low."

@Kane_GM9 responded:

"People who watch TV are weird AF, like don't they get tired of seeing all these old faces playing stupid different roles on their screens?"

@DNAJust_RSA said:

"Those complaining about the book surely know all movies are never accurate, even Harry Potter. The book will always be better for obvious reasons. The only cry so far is that it should have been Thembinkosi Mthembu. Sdumo played a good guy for too long on Isibaya; it's hard to see him in such roles."

Actresses Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Kwanele Mthethwa Join 'The Polygamist'

Source: Instagram

Kwanele Mthethwa shares how homeless man took advantage of her kindness

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Kwanele Mthethwa shared an unsettling story of a homeless man who took advantage of her.

The entertainer warned Mzansi women not to be kind to men after detailing her unfortunate experience.

Mthethwa’s video went viral on TikTok after she posted it two days ago and received a lot of attention from South African ladies who were outraged.

,

Source: Briefly News