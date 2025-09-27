South African actress Kwanele Mthethwa shared an unsettling story of a homeless man who took advantage of her

The entertainer warned Mzansi women not to be kind to men after detailing her unfortunate experience

Mthethwa’s video went viral on TikTok after she posted it two days ago and received a lot of attention from South African ladies who were outraged

South African women were outraged by Mzansi actress Kwanele Mthethwa’s unsettling experience after showing her generosity and kindness towards a homeless man. The Zulu lady explained that she often gives out food to people in the streets and spotted a man whom she ended up communicating with.

Kwanele Mthethwa shared how a homeless man took advantage of her kindness. Image: @kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

The homeless man approached Mthethwa and asked for a job. The actress promised to let him know if she ever came across suitable vacancies.

Mthethwa would then gather food she no longer needed and donate it to people in the streets, including the man she had met. Things were going smoothly until the man crossed the line.

SA actress warns Mzansi women not to be kind to men

The homeless man hinted that he wanted to get to know the actress better and “warm her bed” at night. Mthethwa was stunned by the man’s audacity and said:

“Now I’m scared to give him anything anymore because what if one of these days I roll down my window to give him food and he just grabs me and kisses me? A dirty homeless man.”

Mthethwa was disappointed that her kindness was taken advantage of and warned other women not to be too kind to men:

“Moral of the story: stop being nice to men.”

South African women shared the same sentiments and expressed their outrage after listening to the story. They communicated with the actress via a thread of comments on her now-viral TikTok video.

SA women outraged by audacious homeless man

People online responded to Mthethwa’s story and said:

@Zane highlighted:

“The day you start feeling sorry for men is the beginning of many problems. Wonders never end.”

@Yolla K advised:

“Change your route and travelling time, sis, SA is not safe at all.”

@It’s_Dumo was stunned:

“His confidence needs to be studied.”

@Summergreens@ZA shared:

“I had a similar experience. I gave him food at the mall. Then he followed me to another shop, tapped me on the shoulder. looked me straight in the eye with a smirk and asked, ‘From here, your place or mine?’ A hobo?”

@𝒮𝒶𝓈𝒶❀ commented:

“I helped a young man out who was working as a car guard. He told me his life story of why he is guarding cars after school to get extra cash for toiletries. He looked like my little brother's age, so it just made me sad. Sometimes, even when he didn't see me park, I would still give him money because I thought I was helping him out. One day, he asked me what my man would say about what's going on between us. I never helped him again. I was also mad because I thought I was just helping a kid out.”

@Thembekile 🇿🇦🇿🇦wrote:

“The same thing happened to me. He picked up that I was staying alone at the time. Did he not propose to stay with me? He went as far as kissing me on the cheek. Never again.”

@Ofentse Fefe🧚🏽‍♀️ said:

“I need a man’s audacity in life. I’d be very far in life. Those people don’t ever underestimate themselves, no matter what.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kwanele Mthethwa allegedly fired on set for behaviour

Umkhokha: The Curse has some alleged drama behind the scenes despite being an extremely popular show. Msizi Njapha, Angel Zuma and Kwanele Mthethwa reportedly landed in hot water during their work on the show.

The popular TV series is due for a third season, and there have been no official confirmations of its renewal. Umkhoka is a four-year-old TV series about a fictional megachurch in KwaZulu-Natal that airs on Mzansi Magic.

