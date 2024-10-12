Umkhokha: The Curse has some alleged drama behind the scenes despite it being an extremely popular show

Msizi Njapha, Angel Zuma and Kwanele Mthethwa reportedly landed in hot water during their work on the show

The popular TV series is due for a third season and there have been no official confirmations of its renewal

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actors on Umkhokha were allegedly pushed away from their jobs. The TV series' second season is about to finish and rumours are swirling that some actors were dropped.

Angel Zuma, Kwanele Mthethwa and Msizi Njaba were allegedly fired from 'Umkhoka: The Curse'. Image: @angie_zuma / @kwanele.xx

Source: Instagram

The TV show's behind-the-scenes footage tells a sordid story. Actors, including Angel Zuma, who recently announced her departure, were reportedly let go from the show.

3 Umkhokha actors allegedly lose their jobs

According to Zimoja Msizi Njapha, who plays Khulekani, Angel Zuma(Nomkhosi), and Kwanele Mthethwa, who plays Nobuntu, we were all allegedly fired. Angel reportedly left because she landed the role on The Lion King, but an undisclosed source alleges that she was fired "weeks before".

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why were the Umkhoka: The Curse actors fired?

Allegedly, the workers displayed bad behaviour and "diva" tendencies while they were shooting. One actor, Msizi, is accused of coming to set late and being intoxicated at work. Multichoice publicist Portia Hlongwane said she had no knowledge of actors being fired or quitting the telenovela saying:

"Msizi's storyline is still part of the show."

What you need to know about Umkhoka: The Curse

Umkhoka is a four-year-old TV series about a fictional megachurch in Kwazulu Natal that airs on Mzansi Magic.

is a four-year-old TV series about a fictional megachurch in Kwazulu Natal that airs on Mzansi Magic. In 2023, the TV show's producer Duma Ndlovu had to pay millions to Zithulele Khwela for popular music that was used in the drama.

Most recently, actors have come and gone from the show, including Angel Zuma, who accepted an offer to be in The Lion King.

Will there be Season 3 of Umkhoka?

The popular show will need to be renewed for its season. Multichoice is not yet officially confirmed with the show will be back for another season.

Actor Mbuso Khoza set to return to Umkhokha: The Curse

Briefly News previously reported that South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show.

South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has once again made headlines after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to return to the show after leaving. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News