The artist behind the show's popular music allegedly demanded the producer of the show to pay him for copyright infringement

Umkhokha: The Curse reported that they need to pay out R3 million to the artist Zithulele Khwela

The songs which were published under Duma Ka Ndlovu were removed from certain digital platforms

'Umkhokha: The Curse' reported to pay R3 million to Zithulele Khwela.

Trouble in paradise between the Umkhokha: The Curse producer Duma Ka Ndlovu, Tshepo Nzimande and artist Zithulele Khwela.

Duma Ka Ndlovu to pay R3 million

Bathong, money issues are always involved in these shows. The songwriter behind the popular music, which was played on the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse Zithulele Khwela and the show's production, is reportedly at loggerheads regarding the dispute of royalties.

According to The South African, Zithulele is signed under the legendary producer Tshepo Ndzimande's record label Zuz’muzi Music, allegedly demanded to be paid R3 million for copyright infringement.

It is also said that the songs which were published and credited under Duma Ka Ndlovu were allegedly removed because it is said that Tshepo threatened to have them removed.

Speaking to the publication, Ndzimande said:

"I currently choose not to provide a comment, but I hold a hopeful and optimistic outlook regarding the potential amicable resolution of the matter."

