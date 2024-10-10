Bok heroes Makzole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am will turn heads on Mzansi streets after being gifted bespoke Mercedes Benz S-Class automobiles

The pair are the first to receive such a gift since the luxury car makers gifted former president Nelson Mandela with new wheels in 1990

Local fans showered both players with praise on social media, saying they both deserve the gift from Mercedes Benz

Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz honoured Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi with brand-new S-Class cars.

The Boks were handed the keys to their brand-new wheels after becoming rugby icons due to their performances for the back-to-back World Cup champions.

Bok heroes Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am have been handed the keys to new Mercedes Benz cars. Image: Makazoli and Lukhanyo_12.

Source: Instagram

It is the second time Mercedes has honoured a Mzansi icon with a new car after they made a similar gesture to former president Nelson Mandela in 1990.

Mercedes Benz allows Bok heroes to travel in style

Mapimpi shows off his new wheels on his Instagram profile:

According to his Instagram post, Mapimpi said he was honoured that he and Am, who recently recovered from injury, are in the same company as Mandela.

Mapimpi posted:

"As we celebrate 30 years of democracy, Mercedes Benz SA did their second handover since then by giving myself and my bro @lukhanyoam an S-Class made especially for us by the workers in my hometown."

Fans applaud Bok heroes

Local rugby fans reacted to the gesture on social media, saying both Boks deserve the honour, while Mapimpi continues to show off his stylish side to Mzansi.

Fellow Bok Salmaan Moerat sent Mapimpi an encouraging message:

"Take it easy, Drex."

Mandy Mkhwanazi is impressed:

"It's beautiful, bro."

Quinton Tebogo Sthebu Makunyane admires Mapimpi:

"Well deserved."

Tumelo Ndala is overjoyed:

"ICONIC."

Ta Mbomza is happy:

"What a blessing."

Ox Nche issues a tongue-twisting challenge

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok prop Ox Nche has called for fans and teammates to try to pronounce his real first name, Retshegofaditswe.

The Rugby World Cup champion said he wants people to know his real name, which translates to 'we are blessed' and shared a video of some of the attempts.

