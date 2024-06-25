Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi starred in a stylish video showing off the latest designs for Relevance for Men, the brand of Centurion-based tailor Tshepo Mashego

The 33-year-old pulled up in a classic Mercedes Benz, wearing a suit designed by Mashego in the classy video

Local netizens took to social media to show their admiration for both Mapimpi and Mashego after the video was released

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bok winger starred in a video for Relevance for Men. Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images and Gaspafotos/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi showed off his stylish side by modelling the latest designs of Centurion-based tailor Tshepo Mashego's brand Relevance for Men.

The 33-year-old Springbok starred in a video in which he pulled up in a classic Mercedes Benz while wearing a suit designed by the same tailor who made a suit for teammate Siya Kolisi.

Makazole Mapimpi impresses Mzansi

Watch Mapimpi model the newest design from Relevance for Men in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The winger, who scored a try during Rassie Erasmus' return as Bok coach in a 41-13 victory over Wales, ended the video by sitting at a table drinking from a cup.

Mapimpi hopes to star in a Bok jersey again when the world champions host Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, at Loftus Versfeld.

Fans admired Mapimpi

Local netizens took to social media to applaud Mapimpi after he featured in the latest Relevance for Men video.

Sibusisozwa admired the post:

"Top class, high quality, big-up excellent work."

KokiePhalane praised the tailor:

"Elegant Tshepo."

Smlunguana backed Mapimpi:

"Proud of you, brother."

Nicki_D was happy to see Mapimpi being showcased:

"Long overdue."

SirDavid_Dashe loved the video:

"Nice one, leader."

Mzabalazow wants more people like Mapimpi:

"All that we need in life."

Sibs08 is a fan:

"I've never rooted so much for someone I've never met like I do for Makazole."

uZidlekhaya reacted to the video:

"Lovely stuff."

Akho_m made a suggestion:

"Nice; a little wink or nod before he puts the cup down would have nailed the ending."

Kuchumele praised Mapimpi:

"Top-level class."

Makazole Mapimpi lands brand ambassador deal

As Briefly News reported, Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi impressed the women of Mzansi by showing off his new suit.

The 33-year-old was announced as Relevance for Men's new brand ambassador and impressed fans with pictures of him wearing a new suit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News