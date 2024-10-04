Ox Nche has challenged fans and his teammates after asking them to pronounce his real first name, Retshegofaditswe

The prop showed pride in his heritage by explaining the origin of his name, while he also helped pronounce the 16-letter name

Local fans reacted on social media by praising Nche and also noted how people struggled to say Retshegofaditswe

Springbok prop Ox Nche revealed his real first name, Retshegofaditswe, on social media and asked if anybody in Mzansi could pronounce it correctly.

The Bok hero said his name translates to 'we are blessed' and shared clips of his teammates and fans trying to pronounce it on social media.

Nche posted the clip on his Instagram account after proving the side can work together to win the 2024 Rugby Championship title.

Fans and Bok stars try to pronounce Retshegofaditswe

Nche speaks about his name on his Instagram account:

In the social media post, Nche discusses the origin of the name before revealing people's tongue-twisting attempts.

Nche said:

"You might know me as Ox, but my real name is Retshegofaditswe, which means 'we are blessed'. I challenged some of my teammates and super fans on how to say my name. Can you say it??"

While fans responded to Nche's challenge, the prop must still decide if he is moving to France while skipper Siya Kolisi has returned to Mzansi from the European nation.

Fans take on Nche's challenge

Local rugby fans admired Nche on social media, saying that regardless of his name, the player has a special place in their hearts.

Artificiallymadebyme is a fan:

"Oxtober: we are celebrating the whole month in honour of powerhouse Retshegofaditswe Nche."

Nhleix.official saw the funny side:

"Tongue twister for the fans."

Reo_mogoelelwa was not impressed:

"They all butchered it; I can't say I'm impressed as a Tswana person."

Linamallon loves the new name:

"A 16-letter name, just as strong as the powerhouse himself."

Traceyelliottwillig admires Nche:

"So very proud of the one and only Ox. No matter which language, you're 100% South African."

