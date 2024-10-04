Percy Tau has been omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad due to personal reasons, said coach Hugo Broos

The Belgian said the playmaker is going through a difficult period after speculation over his future at Egyptian club Al Ahly

Local football fans said on social media that Tau's drop in form is due to harsh criticism from supporters, while others feel the player should hang up his international boots

Playmaker Percy Tau withdrew himself from selection for the Bafana Bafana squad for personal reasons, said coach Hugo Broos.

The Belgian coach said Bafana's vice-captain had been affected by the uncertainty over his future at Egyptian club Al Ahly.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Percy Tau has to sort out some issues. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Broos named his latest Bafana squad on Thursday, 3 October 2024, and left Tau out alongside Orlando Pirates stars Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Hugo Broos will give Percy Tau time

Broos speaks about Tau in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said the 30-year-old has been rocked by his future at Al Ahly, while the player has promised more titles for the Egyptian side.

Broos said:

"Then there were the troubles with Al Ahly; he wasn't playing, they talked about him leaving, he's not leaving, now I heard they want him to stay, so it's yes or no. The fact that he's not here now is for personal reasons."

Fans point blame for Tau's decline

Local football supporters said on social media that Tau should consider retirement but blamed toxic fans for his decline in form.

Demba Gule backs Tau's decision:

"I don't blame him. I would also do the same."

Yimi Lo Mthimkhulu says the fans are to blame:

"Even we fans destroy the players. We only support them when they do good. No one is perfect in this world."

Esona Nkosazane Leroux thinks Tau should retire:

"If he wants to quit Bafana Bafana. Let him do so; lately, he has given South Africa absolutely NOTHING."

Kwenza Mdletshe is concerned:

"I think we need to start getting worried about Tau. He is our star player; he is supposed to be in the starting lineup every time."

Thabang Motlhabane pointed blame:

"Toxic fans killed him."

Source: Briefly News