Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after making an immediate impact at Amakhosi

The Soweto club has won two of their three opening matches, and Broos said it was done to the structures Nabi has already placed at the club

Local football fans said on social media that Broosshould wait a few more games before praising Nabi

According to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, Nasreddine Nabi is building something special at Kaizer Chiefs.

Despite only three matches played, Broos said Chiefs have already improved under Nabi and expects Amakhosi to impress this season.

During Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he was impressed with Nabi, adding to the praise given by Broos and local legend Doctor Khumalo.

Hugo Broos says Nasreddine Nabi is already changing Kaizer Chiefs

Broos speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos likened Nabi to himself by describing him as a straight talker, while Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson had high praise for the Belgian.

Broos said:

"They [Chiefs] have been very disappointing in the last two years. I think the coach [Nabi] who is there now is a good coach and I know him. I think he can change it, and he's starting to change things already when I see Chiefs play. There's a plan there, there's structure. He knows what he wants."

Fans say Broos must keep watching

Local football fans showed scepticism on social media, saying it's too early to tell if Nabi has made changes at Chiefs.

Collins Colie says Broos has not seen the true Amakhosi yet:

"Broos think he knows, but he doesn't really know what is the real Kaizer Chiefs."

Tebza Lecious noted something:

"Bafana Bafana has been doing well without Chiefs players, but ever since he brought in the likes of Dortley, we are struggling against small teams like Uganda."

Hendrick Maro is sceptical:

"Just three games, with two wins and people start talking about Nabi. Anyway, it's fine."

Bibar Mmh is not getting too excited:

"It's too early."

Loyiso Michael Tshezi admires Nabi:

"Ja, they are almost the same. It looks like he is strict, too, and he doesn't care who you are if he feels like benching you. Fan favourite or not."

