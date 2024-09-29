Nasreddine Nabi is already making plans for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the January transfer window

The Tunisian mentor made this known after the Glamour Boys loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The Naturena-based club signed seven players during the summer transfer window, but still missed out on some of their targets

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has opened up about the big plans for the January transfer after the Soweto giants' loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys had a good summer transfer window but could not get some targets during that period.

The Tunisian tactician insisted he wanted to sign a new winger and a striker before the summer window closes; their transfer dealings ended with seven signings.

Nasreddine Nabi unveils Kaizer Chiefs' transfer plans for January after their home defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Nabi opens up on January transfer plans

In an interview after the game, as per FARPost, Nabi revealed Kaizer Chiefs' plans for transfers in January 2025.

"I think my striker, Chivaviro, scored today, and in the previous game, it's okay, but I want the higher level," Nabi said.

"Honestly, the market in Africa is concise. There are four or five good players, but big clubs like Esperance, Al Ahly, and Zamelek have already started the work [with their quality players].

"The market in Africa is not favourable at the moment. I think we don't play in October anymore; we only have November and December, and then the window opens in January.

"I have three months to scout for quality players and players I want seriously. I thank the club committee for giving me the budget."

Reactions as Nabi unveils Kaizer Chiefs' transfer plans

llutladi said:

"Honestly I was happy with the partnership of Blom and Castillo. Chiefs looks fresh and playing well. Maart should be given leave of absence."

TauYaPhaahla01 wrote:

"We must conclude the Appollis deal now. He will come in January."

TsepoNtjabana commented:

"It was not Sundowns, It was Sundowns referees that made them win. Unless their quality was the officials."

brezzada reacted:

"Kaizer Chiefs hit the jackpot but appointing Nabi as their coach, he has good plans for the club as you can see."

Nabi on what he told referee at half-time

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi opened up on what he told the centre referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after his poor officiating at half-time during their clash against Sundowns.

The Tunisian tactician claimed there was offside in the build-up that led to Mamelodi Sundowns' second goal of the game.

