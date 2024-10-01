Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he was glad to see Kaizer Chiefs has made an immediate improvement under Nasreddine Nabi

The Masandawana coach said Chiefs have made drastic changes but advised the side that they need to finish off games to be successful

Football fans questioned Mngqithi's praise on social media, saying the Downs coach should focus on his own side

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he was impressed by how quickly Kaizer Chiefs have adapted under Nasreddine Nabi.

Mngqithi who has been at Sundowns for years, starting his debut season as head coach, said Amakhosi has made improvements under Nabi, another PSL coaching debutant.

The Masandawana coach spoke after their 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 September 2024, saying it was good to see an improved Amakhosi side.

Manqoba Mngqithi offers advice to Chiefs

Mngqithi speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mngqithi agreed with Mzansi legend Doctor Khumalo that Chiefs has improved under Nabi but still had some words of advice for the Soweto side.

Mngqithi said:

"The truth is, it's refreshing to see a Kaizer Chiefs team that plays like this. They must look to try and try to dominate matches more because we cannot, as big teams always rely on good rest attacks and counterattacks. We must also put our foot forward.

Fans question Mngqithi's praise

Local football fans said on social media that Mngqithi should concern himself with his own team and should not be talking about the PSL rivals.

Thihangwi Mudzanani Tshikoxo is outraged:

"Manqoba Mngqithi thinks he is Carlo Ancelotti now; I saw his video teasing us that we at least got flags out of the Chiefs vs Downs match. I personally think that was very low. However, this game of football will teach him manners in due course !!"

Oarabile Tau Tlhale noticed a pattern:

"I love how all our coaches abuse Chiefs on the field and then patronize them in press conferences. Coach Pitso and coach Rhulani used to do it, and now it's coach Manqoba's turn to praise them after yet another whipping."

Lucky Ncala is a Downs fan:

"They may improve, but they won't beat Sundowns."

Maxi Dapoi said Mngqithi must be carfel:

"They want an improved Kaizer Chiefs but can't deal with it."

Sweet Sollaiza Gasela asked a question:

"Why is he worried about Chiefs?"

Manqoba Mngqithi has high praise for Bafana Bafana star

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised defender Khuliso Mudau after his impressive cameo appearance against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana defender came on in the second half during the 2-1 victory on Saturday, 28 September 2024, and made crucial tackles to earn his side the three points.

