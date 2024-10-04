Our girl Makhadzi has officially released her highly-anticipated album, Miracle Child

The project features some of the Limpopo star's most-loved songs, and fans can't get enough of it

Peeps are raving over the album and have hailed Khadzi as one of the best to ever do it

Makhadzi’s new album received rave reviews from fans. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi's long-awaited album is already making waves, and fans are going wild over it.

Makhadzi releases Miracle Child album

Just over a month after officially announcing her new project, Makhadzi kept her word and finally delivered her latest masterpiece, Miracle Child.

With album art inspiration from Rihanna's Unapologetic, Makhadzi took it a step further by highlighting several wins and losses, emphasising her experience of divine intervention in her life and career.

The 21-track project, delivered on 4 October 2024, not only showcases Khadzi's artistry and versatility but also her chemistry with other musicians.

She collaborated with the likes of Master KG, Rethabile Khumalo, and Babes Wodumo, each bringing their signature flare to their featured songs and undoubtedly taking the album to new heights:

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

There's no doubt that her creative roll-out ignited excitement among her supporters, and they couldn't wait to finally listen to the album:

khuliso_Neels was impressed:

"You cooked. No one is touching you."

_hlahlo said:

"Jealous Down is my favourite thus far."

Anthony1407722 declared:

"My queen doesn’t disappoint!"

CT_MSportsFan showed love to Makhadzi:

"Congratulations! The Limpopo province is proud to have an ambassador like you."

GiggsPunk said:

"You're the first-ever SA artist to remain consistent for years. We are one."

LivhuwaniPreci4 posted:

"What Makhadzi did on this album can’t be undone. Ndi khe nwana ha biki mbodza hoyu."

