Makhadzi's former dancer is reportedly threatening to expose the ill-treatment he suffered at the hands of the singer

Rush Mabanana, who has since parted ways with the award-winning musician, claims he was underpaid and was never appreciated for his efforts

Nevertheless, the dancer appears to be doing well for himself and has gone on to dominate international stages with his talent

Briefly News spoke to his former dance partner about the local dance culture and what is needed to help it prosper

Rush Mabanana claims he was ill-treated while working for Makhadzi. Images: makhadzisa, rushmabanana

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that one of Makhadzi's former dancers is looking to expose the singer for ill-treatment for the time they worked together.

Dancer threatens Makhadzi

As Makhadzi readies for the release of her anticipated album, it appears that not everyone is happy for her and is looking to sabotage the singer.

According to ZiMoja, one of her former dancers, Rush Mabanana, is threatening to expose the kind of person and employer she really is.

Rush danced alongside dance sensation/ choreographer, Limpopo Boy, who he claims was paid way more than him despite always putting his best foot forward on stage:

"I had more energy than Limpopo Boy but was paid R10,000 less. I don't care how people will take what I say, but the truth must come out."

Speaking on Makhadzi's character, Rush claims that the award-winning singer alienated him despite always having her back:

"They almost arrested her at the Botswana border gates, and I took the fall and asked that they take me instead, but the way she treated me was terrible.

"I kept quiet for a long time. I protected and loved her like a sister, but she turned her back on me."

Nevertheless, Rush appears to be doing well for himself after parting ways with Makhadzi and is taking his talent to the international stage.

Limpopo Boy speaks on South African dance culture

Having moved on from being a backup dancer to making strides internationally as a choreographer, Limpopo Boy recently spoke to Briefly News about the rich dance culture in South Africa.

He told the publication that there's still a lot of work to be done for the local dance community to prosper:

"While we have immense talent and creativity, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. Firstly, there needs to be more financial support and investment in the arts, particularly in dance. Many dancers struggle to make a sustainable living due to a lack of funding and sponsorship opportunities.

"Secondly, we need more platforms and spaces dedicated to showcasing diverse dance styles, whether it’s through television, social media, or live events. Creating these opportunities will help dancers gain more visibility and reach broader audiences."

Makhadzi releases new single

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's latest single ahead of her album.

The track was released just in time to commemorate Heritage Day and was received well by her fans.

Source: Briefly News