The South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza had an opportunity to interview EFF President Julius Malema

A snippet of how their interview went on YouTube show Awkward Dates went viral on social media

Many netizens went wild over the interview, as some applauded Lasizwe for bringing Malema to the show

Netizens were excited about Lasizwe's interview with Julius Malema. Image: @lasizwe, @julius.malema.sello

EFF president Julius Malema is the latest celebrity and politician that joined the hilarious Lasizwe on his YouTube show, Awkward Dates. A short video which showed a glimpse of their date went viral on social media.

Julius Malema on Awkward Dates with Lasizwe

Social media has been buzzing since the content creator and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza confirmed on his Instagram page that he will be interviewing the EFF President Julius Malema on his YouTube show.

Recently, many netizens went wild over the interview as an online user @lunietoolz posted how their date went on social media.

The video was captioned:

"Classic, can't wait to watch the full episode at 3pm...Great PR by Juju."

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with the interview

Many netizens went wild over the interview, as some flooded the comment section and applauded Lasizwe for bringing Malema to the show. Here's what they had to say:

@CRangataJ said:

"I’m not mad at this."

@Lorshy2 responded:

"I had to watch this more than 6 times. I Can't wait."

@phakathwayo_579 commented:

"This will get over a million views."

@MashHorsepower asked:

"Is this thing real or is just edits?"

@ghandagand said:

"Malema o na le lorato shems he has been through a lot he helps them to gain self-respect, and then they turn against him."

@QNtsie mentioned:

"He is also helping Lasizwe with the views shame."

@ayanda_m04 replied:

"Omg!!!! How cute."

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

