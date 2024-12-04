The South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has officially announced his next guest on his show Awkward Dates

The reality TV star confirmed on social media that his next guest is the EFF president Julius Malema

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Malema making an appearance on Awkward Dates

EFF president Julius Malema is the latest celebrity and politician to join the hilarious Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Dates. Pictures showing a glimpse of the date were shared on social media.

Lasizwe Dambuza hosts Julius Malema on Awkward Dates

Several celebrities, including Londie London, Faith Nketsi, Minnie Dlamini, Toss, Dawn Thandeka King and Khanyi Mbau, have joined Lasizwe on his popular show Awkward Dates.

The content creator and reality TV star recently announced on his Instagram page that Malema is his next guest on the YouTube show. Dambuza confirmed that Malema is indeed his next date on the show. This was after the controversial Musa Khawula posted a spoiler on social media before Lasizwe could make the announcement himself.

He wrote:

"The rumours are true… Julius Malema is coming to Awkward Dates! Sad I couldn’t announce myself but ke we here now! What should I ask my Juju on our date?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lasizwe hosting Julius Malema

Shortly after Lasizwe confirmed that Julius Malema was his next date on his YouTube show Awkward Dates, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

londie_london_official commented:

"Hhayi hhayi lol LASIZWE!"

tshepo_star wrote:

"That was Tsitsi's outfit, but I am excited to see this date."

itss.kamiillaa responded:

"Awkward dates should be on TV."

tinahhturnerr replied:

"Yoh this is going to be one of the best episodes you've had this year."

_mabhoko_ mentioned:

"Lasizwe, confuse the enemy yezwa!!! Confuse the enemy."

Lasizwe celebrates growing YouTube following after reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

