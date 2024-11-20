Actress, Rosisang Mohapi, is the newest face in the famous House of Zwide telenovela

The Gqeberha: The Empire star recently made her debut on the show and received cheers from her supporters

Mzansi showed love to Rori for her new role, praising her work ethic and blossoming career

Rorisang Mohapi announced her new gig on 'House of Zwide'. Images: rorisang_mohapi

Source: Instagram

Rorisang Mohapi couldn't wait to share the great news after landing a new acting gig in an exciting show.

Rorisang Mohapi bags a new role

Coming from a spectacular debut in Gqeberha: The Empire, it looks like Rorisang Mohapi's villainous role may have opened doors for her.

She recently dropped some big news after bagging a role on House of Zwide as Palesa and has already made her debut on the famous telenovela.

This comes after the soapie welcomed Mohale Motaung, officially launching his acting career.

Previously, Gqeberha raised concern after axing several cast members before news of its cancellation went public, and luckily for Rorisang, she found a backup before things went south:

"I humbly introduce to you…Palesa."

Mzansi shows love to Rorisang Mohapi

Fans and peers sang Rori's praises and congratulated her on the new gig:

orianevansygent showed love to Rorisang:

"So proud of you!"

zinzi_n_ cheered:

"Njengoba ndanditshilo! A superstar you are. Congratulations, sanalwam!"

itz_samphiwa saw it coming:

"Congratulations! I did expect this growth because you are so talented."

nondumiso_0805 wrote:

"Uhlupha yonke indawo, ay ay ay! Congratulations, beautiful."

sunshine.tido1 posted:

"I call you Lulamist; you are an amazing actress, babe. Congratulations!"

phelisa_rabedzwa responded:

"I hope this doesn't mean that you are leaving Gqeberha?"

linda_3682

"Congrats, Rorisang! You're a superstar and a superb actress."

fatherluekh joked:

"I hope Palesa won't stress me out as much as Lulama did. Congratulations, my Ro."

lethokuhle7749 hyped Rorisang up:

"Show them what you are made of!"

Kealeboga Masango chats about Youngins

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kealeboga Masango's sentiments about her career and role on Youngins.

The actress spoke about what made her fall in love with acting, also chatting about her passions as a budding actress.

Source: Briefly News