The South African actress Kealeboga Masango recently reflected on her acting journey and her role in Youngins

The 22-year-old actress shared that her getting meaningful roles on shows is what made her fall in love with acting

Another Youngins actress, Ayakha Nthunja, also shared some insight about her role with Briefly News

'Youngins' star Kealeboga Masango talked about her acting journey.

The South African youth TV show Youngins is back with a bang for the second season, and recently, the 22-year-old actress Kealeboga Masango opened up about her acting journey and role on the show.

Masango shared that getting meaningful roles on shows has helped her fall deeply in love with acting.

She said:

"What’s most important to me as an actress is to make people feel seen and heard, and that’s my goal and passion in acting. It gives me a platform to change people’s perspectives and opinions on how they’ve perceived people like that, or maybe they are like that and feel represented."

Kealeboga, who plays Buhle Kunene on Youngins, also shared what viewers should expect from her character in the new season of the teen drama series.

She said:

"I feel like in this new season, which started on Friday, there is more depth to Buhle, and she no longer makes everything about herself, but she cares more about others."

Ayakha Nthunja shares insight about her role on Youngins

South African actress Ayakha Nthunja also shared insights with Briefly News about her role in the teen drama series' new season.

Ayakha said:

"In the new season, Amo has developed a stronger sense of self. She’s figured out how to assert herself and stand her ground while knowing where she fits in. In Season 1, she was often caught off guard, being pushed in all directions without fully grasping the dynamics of Olifantsfontein. Now, as Season 2 begins, she’s finding her footing and starting to understand how everything works."

Linda Mtoba excited over Queendom’s return

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Queendom viewers are in for a treat as the popular show is set to return to the screens. The show was temporarily taken off air due to reports of actors not getting paid.

Queendom was undoubtedly a fan favourite among Mzansi social media users. The star-studded show features some of Mzansi's top stars, including Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King and Linda Mtoba.

