House of Zwide is said to be the most-viewed soapie in South Africa

Bomb Productions, creators of the educational series, announced the news on their social media pages after surpassing five million viewers

Mzansi showed love to House of Zwide, praising it for its nail-gripping storylines

'House of Zwide' has reached 5.1 million viewers as of 23 October and is the country's most-viewed soapie. Images: houseofzwide, bokamoso._.khalushi

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide has been announced to have garnered 5.1 million viewers as of 23 October. The eTV soapie has become a fan-favourite for its relatable storylines, and is said to have beaten Skeem Saam and Generations: The Legacy with the most viewers.

Fans praised House of Zwide and its engaging stories and talented characters while also bashing shows like Skeem Saam for failing to reach such a great feat.

House of Zwide reaches viewership milestone

The results are out and House of Zwide is said to have surpassed all local soapies with staggering viewership numbers.

The 7pm eTV soapie has reached 5.1 million viewers as of Monday, 23 October, for its episode on domestic violence and s*xual education.

The soapie shared a TikTok video of the GBV episode that had Mzansi sitting on the edge of their seats.

Mzansi hails House of Zwide

Fans of the show are impressed with its high numbers and storylines and gave it a standing ovation:

DjukaMatauri posted:

"I contributed to this!"

LeeraMthethwa said:

"Well deserved! This Zanele-Zola storyline is true to life and is an in-depth look at how an abusive relationship’s red flags are ignored and confused with a carnival. Their performances? Award-worthy!"

RamolwetsiNkoa1 responded:

"The Zola and Soka storyline has me glued to the show."

unathi123 commented:

"I've also turned to HOZ at 7pm as there is nothing else interesting, I'm enjoying it."

