Emazulwini Restaurant, one of Cape Town's famous restaurants, is closing its doors on 25 February

The restaurant posted an update on Facebook and did not give a reason why it was closing its doors

Brokenhearted South Africans believe that the terrible economy and load-shedding made it difficult for the business to operate

South Africans were sad after Ezulwini, a popular restaurant in Cape Town, announced its closure. Images: David Silverman/Getty Images and Klaus Vedfelt

After four years of operation, the famous V&A Waterfront restaurant, Emazulwini, will close its doors on 25 February. The announcement broke South Africans and blamed the economic conditions and load-shedding on the restaurant's closing decision.

V&A Waterfront restaurant to close

According to IOL, the restaurant is owned by Mmabatho Molefe, who started the restaurant in 2020 after she lost her job because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The restaurant is known for its traditional and authentic Zulu cuisine.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant announced that it is closing. The announcement remarked that the restaurant started as a 10-seater and grew rapidly. The emotional post thanked its patrons and those who allowed it to serve food to them.

South Africans blame loadshedding and the economy

Netizens on Facebook attributed the close of the business to loadshedding and a terrible economy.

Onikwa Mpumela said:

"Costs of running a business are too high in South Africa, and businesses aren't doing well. The working class is shrinking."

Tshepo Qhamakoane said:

"The impact of endless loadshedding contributed a lot."

Hennie Vermeulen said:

"If the mindset of millions could be changed, she could have had a winning business, with loyal and respected customers."

Roderick remarked:

"Blame the Cape Town property moguls' rentals. It's very expensive this side."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac agreed with the statement.

"Probably the rent is very high."

Township small businesses forced to fire people because of loadshedding

Similarly, Briefly News reported that township SMMEs were forced to cut jobs because loadshedding impacted their businesses.

The Nedbank Insights Report revealed that hundreds of businesses were forced to reduce the number of staff members because loadshedding negatively affected stock.

Shishanyamas, butcheries and corner shops failed to keep their stock fresh, resulting in them losing money from throwing food away.

