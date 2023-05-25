Generations The Legacy's viewers made it clear they do not like Rebaone Kgosimore's acting style

Kgosimore plays Paul Moroka junior on the SABC1 soapie, and Mzansi dreads watching because of how he portrays the character

Peeps say Generations: The Legacy production crew must consider axing Rebaone Kgosimore because he bores them

Generations: The Legacy viewers are unhappy about the new cast member Rebaone Kgosimore who plays Paul Moroka Junior.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ star Rebaone Kgosimore's acting has been criticised by people not liking how he plays Paul Moroka Junior. Image: @kgosi.reba

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Mzansi is not impressed by his acting skills which apparently fail to keep them on the edge of their seats.

Mzansi criticises Rabaone Kgosimore's acting

Many viewers of the SABC1 soapie have taken to Facebook to express their honest reactions to Kgosimore's acting. Many complain that Kgosimore doesn't grab their attention, and some want his character axed from the show.

@Vero Good said:

"I only enjoy Lucy's drama. During Paul's scenes, I end up doing dishes yoooo!"

@Maipato MakaSbu Lepheana shared:

"That guy wa bora hle."

@Lioness Sukue Vodloza posted:

"I am finding it hard to warm up to his character; maybe it's how he was introduced. He's just boring. I feel like breaking my TV when he starts walking up and down."

@S'nenhlanhla Ntomby Nkosi replied:

"You should have put Paul on probation to see if we like him. It's really boring lento yokuthi we have to fast-forward every time he appears."

@Livhuwani Lesupi commented:

"Let me know when Paul is not there. I will watch it."

@Waterbearer Aquarius also said:

"This guy disappoints me every day."

@Scelo Ncube wrote:

"I don't like Paul."

@Lucy Sesedzayi Zacs added:

"Generations' page on Instagram once removed my comment because I said they could have killed him instead of Mazwi."

Who is Rebaone Kgosimore playing Paul Moroka Junior on Generations The Legacy?

Contrary to everyone's belief, Rebaone is reportedly a multitalented entertainer. ZAlebs further said Kgosimore studied Dramatic Arts at the University of Witwatersrand and obtained his degree in 2011.

Kgosimore is not a rookie in the industry, as he has portrayed other roles before the Generations: The Legacy gig. Rabaone was an actor in SABC2's popular soapie 7de Laan.

Rebaone expressed excitement and gratitude when he moved to SABC1, where he now can entertain many people in the 8 pm slot. The Sowetan also reported that Rabaone said Generations: The Legacy's viewers should expect drama from his character, but not everyone loves it.

Blood & Water renewed for Season 4, Netflix viewers extremely unimpressed: “It’s really not necessary”

In more entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Netflix planned to renew Blood & Water for a fourth season, but not everyone was pleased with the streaming platform's decision.

Even though the show's previous Season was ranked number one in many countries, Mzansi wanted it to be cancelled.

