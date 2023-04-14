The 7 De Laan production team has finally spoken out about one of their actors being accused of murder

The SABC2 soapie issued a statement, which was shared on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

They claimed they have no idea who the 50-year-old 7 De Laan actor alleged to have murdered his 29-year-old boyfriend

The 7 De Laan production team has made it clear that they don't want to be involved in the rumours circulating about one of their actors.

'7 De Laan' says they don't know who the 50-year-old actor who allegedly committed murder is. Image: 7 De Laan

On April 14, Mzansi was shocked to learn that a 50-year-old 7 De Laan actor was accused of murdering his 29-year-old boyfriend.

Police confirmed that the tragic murder occurred in Norkem Park, Gauteng. The 7 De Laan star then attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills but survived. According to ZAlebs, the last report about the shooting was that the suspect was under hospital arrest.

7 De Laan production team speak out after actor murdered their boyfriend

Following the tragic news, the 7 De Laan actor got backlash, especially after his name was not revealed in any media reports.

The controversy prompted the SABC 2 soapie's production team to issue a media statement distancing themselves from the murder case. In a tweet by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, they claimed they had no idea who committed the crime.

"The production team has made efforts to establish who the said individual might be. However, as per the law, a suspect's identity cannot be disclosed until such time that they have been formally charged."

Mzansi blasts 7 De Laan for not investigating the culprit

@RealTheoMak said:

"I'm a bit confused by the statement. They said they don't know the identity of the person, but they can confirm that whoever this person is, they are not part of the current cast. How do they know this if they don't know who this person is?"

@khosilm shared:

"Who didn't show up to work today? That's your suspect."

@BP_Motholo posted:

"One thing about white perpetrators is their identity is protected at all costs."

@le_trainsurfer replied:

"If it was a Skeem Saam or Uzalo actor, we would know his name and face by now."

@Seago_SG commented:

"Kanti, why is his identity so well hidden."

@Skibha_ added:

"This statement is wild."

Source: Briefly News