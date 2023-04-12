A Johannesburg lady shared her struggles of being an independent woman in the dating world in this day and age

Zandile Zim gave the details of the date before the guy saw the wheels she drove, which is when it went sideways

Ladies who went through similar experiences felt her pain, while the guys defended the man's actions saying it was intimidating

The dating game is already complicated, but it is almost impossible to win for an independent honey-like Zandile Sim is almost impossible. The gorgeous woman uploaded a video of the trauma she went through after a guy didn't contact her after a really good date.

In the tell-all video, Zim said the date was going great until he walked her to her car. Seeing the Aston Martin was too much for the guy who never called her again.

The young hun was traumatised and just wanted someone who would not be intimidated by her success.

She said:

"Grown men with ambition don’t get intimidated by oxygen."

Peeps share their thoughts on the date that went sideways

While some women understood the struggle, others felt that maybe the lifestyle she led was not affordable for the guy she went on a date with. People were happy he did that on the first date rather than months later.

Here are some of the comments:

@ThorisoBuyiLuvuno said:

"Mara nawe, Aston Martin. Obviously, he did his math and it was not mathing."

@MannamedEli commented:

"Imagine you drive an i10 and she has an Aston Martin."

@juniormagagula752 said:

Not a C-Class but an Aston Martin? Who would be that brave?"

@baddie_by_default commented:

"Ma'am, he knew you deserved better."

Kuena Matsoso said:

"Can't wait to be ghosted for such reasons."

