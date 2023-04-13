Police are scrambling to figure out when and how the corpses linked to Thabo Bester's prison escape died

Bester's partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has been charged with murder in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court

Magudumana's father and a former G4S warder have also been accused of murdering a man in Bloemfontein around March 2022

BLOEMFONTEIN - The police are racing against time to figure out how and when the corpses linked to Thabo Bester's daring prison escape died.

Police are working to figure out the cause of death of the bodies Dr Nandipha claimed to help Thabo Bester escape prison. Image: Stock photo/ Getty Images & @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

This comes as Bester's accomplice and girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, was charged with murder in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 13 April.

Police want to know when and how the bodies linked to Thabo Bester's escape died

The charges are linked to the bodies the suspended doctor claimed from Free State mortuaries weeks before the Facebook rapist's infamous escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022, TimesLIVE reported.

According to police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, investigations are undergoing to determine how long the bodies were in the mortuaries and whether the causes of death were conclusive for murder.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed 3 bodies from Free State mortuaries

Sunday Times earlier reported the lengths Magudumana went through to secure a body double to aid her lover's escape. One of the bodies, allegedly earmarked for an earlier unsuccessful prison break attempt, was dumped in a river with the mortuary tag still attached to the corpse's foot.

Autopsy results from the third and final corpse, which was ultimately used to conceal Bester's escape, revealed that the person died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

The charge sheet for Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni and an ex-G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara states that the pair allegedly killed an unknown man in and around Bloemfontein around 3 March 2022.

South Africans are sceptical Dr Nandipha Magudumana's murder charges will stick

Below are some comments

Bongani Mabaso demanded:

"Death penalty should be back, this crimes can't go on like this."

Mothusi Linda Nyoka asked:

"Will the charge stand? I doubt it. Defeating the ends of justice and aiding abetting are what I see her being charged with."

Shumani Tshivhase claimed:

"These charges won't stick, mark my words."

Benny Magejo said:

"No case here, she stole those dead bodies."

