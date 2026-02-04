On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Piano Pulse Podcast host Thakgi Ledwaba announced that he had been cleared of assault charges levelled against him

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, a social media user shared a statement released by the woman who accused Thakgi of gender-based violence

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, while some questioned why she wasn’t jailed or made to face stronger consequences, others debated the legitimacy and resolution of the claims

Piano Pulse co-host Thakgi Ledwaba officially beat the gender-based violence (GBV) allegations levelled against him by an alleged ex-girlfriend.

Thakgi, who often trends for his takes on the Piano Pulse Podcast, topped social media trending charts for the wrong reasons again after a social media user identified as Dineo Malepa hopped onto a TikTok challenge, accusing him of physically assaulting her in 2023.

GBV accuser apologises to Piano Podcast's Thakgi Ledwaba

In a Piano Pulse Podcast episode that premiered on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, on MacG’s YouTube channel, Thakgi Ledwaba revealed that he had filed an urgent application at the Pretoria High Court against Dineo Malepa.

In a snippet shared by X (Twitter) user @RealSihleIV, Thakgi said the court ruled in his favour and ordered Malepa to issue a public apology.

“There’s a court order that's out. So, basically, she apologised. She released an apology statement, I think. 24 hours after this thing came out. I think the apology statement was released on Thursday, if I am not mistaken. A written statement, that's what was ordered,” Thakgi said.

Watch the video below:

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, @RealSihleIV shared a copy of Dineo Malepa’s apology to Thakgi Ledwaba and withdrawal of the allegations against him.

In her statement, she said the allegations were defamatory and requested that anyone who had shared them delete or acknowledge that the issue had been resolved.

“I ask that everyone who shared/commented or made videos regarding this matter please delete as the issue has been resolved and shouldn't be spoken of,” part of the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts as cleared of Thakgi Ledwaba of GBV allegations

Social media users flooded the comments with questions and outrage that Dineo Malepa had escaped with a slap on the wrist.

Here are some of the comments:

@omariKings asked:

“Is she going to pay for the costs?”

@MR_OTHENTiC fumed:

“So, girls are out there making up crazy allegations, and the only thing they get and give back is a slap on the wrist and a PR statement? If the roles were reversed 😭🤦🏾‍♂️😂 …. mara fede!”

@MegaFunTweets argued:

“Notice how she said the issue has been resolved instead of telling us what really happened? Were the GBV allegations she levelled against him true or not? Is it resolved because she lied, or did she get a settlement under the table to stop speaking of it? This is not an apology at all.”

@ministerTP__ said:

“No, we need to know why? Bitter ex or?”

@Dashy_President asked:

“Why isn't it in jail for what it put him through?”

Thakgi gets confronted by men

