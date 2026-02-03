On Monday, 2 February 2026, a clip of DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo spending time together at Louis Rosebank surfaced online

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Nota Baloyi reacted strongly and gave DJ Maphorisa a new nickname, comparing him to another South African celebrity

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, with some backing Nota’s criticism while others accused him of hypocrisy

Controversial music executive and podcaster Nota Baloyi had no kind words for DJ Maphorisa after a video of him and Thulisile ‘Thuli P’ Phongolo hanging out together, confirming earlier reports of a reunion.

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa had a messy split in 2023.

On Monday, 2 February 2026, Amapiano blogger @PianoConnectSA shared a video of Lord Phori and Thuli P having the time of their lives at Louis Rosebank. While fans celebrated the power couple’s reunion, Nota Baloyi was far from impressed and dragged DJ Maphorisa.

Nota Baloyi drags DJ Maphorisa for reuniting with Thuli Phongolo

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Nota, who previously had a heated exchange with Maphorisa, mocked his rival’s decision-making. To drive his point home, Nota Baloyi reminded DJ Maphorisa of the time he spent behind bars after Thuli Phongolo reported him to the police after allegedly assaulting her. Baloyi even gave Maphorisa a nickname referencing another popular South African. Nota Baloyi’s response read:

“Mfan’o ke bari. A girl presses charges on you, makes you spend a weekend in a holding cell, you appear in court and get bail as a GBV accused, beg her to drop the charges, then pick up the pieces thanks to @ChrisExcel102, only for him to go back to chasing that BBL? He’s a Skomota!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Nota Baloyi mocks DJ Maphorisa

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Nota Baloyi’s response with memes and jokes. Some mocked Nota Baloyi and resurfaced his divorce with singer Berita Khumalo. Others suggested why Maphorisa had rebounded with Thuli Phongolo.

Here are some of the reactions:

@GHOST_2YOU joked:

“He invested in the BBL, and now it's time to go enjoy it. 😂”

@IamKeotshepile mocked:

“He didn't want to cry over her all-over social media like someone whose name I won't mention.”

@PlousiosRSA argued:

“She makes him feel accomplished, bro. It’s kryptonite. Loxion brus tend to wants woman that make them feel like they’ve accomplished something.”

@Truth__2__Words joked:

“Honestly, Nota is right. Like bro, everyone knows this hun doesn’t care about Phori at all! How many times has she embarrassed him publicly? Last time she said mele ageze 💀😢😩😹 and he forgave her? Maybe she was referring to Phori, not Madumane 🤣”

@iamtheeonlysiya said:

“Nota calling someone stupid for reconciling is rich coming from a man who couldn’t keep his own wife. People are allowed to forgive and move on. You, on the other hand, were moved on from. Focus on why Berita left instead of policing Phori’s personal life.😉”

@OreeditseMawela argued:

“Lol, in this generation, rather the devil you know, my man. Otherwise, you will hop from person to person because dating is an extreme sport.”

