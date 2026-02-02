On Sunday, 1 February 2026, Tyla earned her second career Grammy when she won the Best African Music Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards

On Monday, 2 February 2026, a popular Nigerian musician weighed in after Tyla beat him and several other Nigerians to win the Grammy Award

Some Nigerians praised the musician for sportsmanship, while others accused the blog of stirring unnecessary drama by framing it as accepting Davido’s loss

Omah Lay weighed in after Tyla beat Davido and other Nigerians to win her second Grammy Award. Image: JJ Hamilton, Rebecca Sapp, Leon Bennett

A prominent Nigerian singer has weighed in after Davido lost the Grammy Award to South African musician Tyla.

Tyla notched her second career Grammy Award at the 68th ceremony, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

Nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, Tyla beat fellow African musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, and Eddy Kenzo, earning her second Grammy for her hit song Push2Start.

As the world weighed in on Tyla’s Grammy Award win, a Nigerian musician nominated in the same award category joined the conversation with their reaction.

Nigerian star reacts after Tyla beats Davido to win second Grammy

On Monday, 2 February 2026, Nigerian entertainment blogger @instablog9ja shared a screenshot of Omah Lay’s Instagram story after Tyla beat him, Davido and several other Nigerian musicians for the Best African Music Performance Award. The post was captioned:

“Singer Omah Lay accepts Davido’s loss, congratulates Tyla on her Grammy win.”

Omah Lay congratulated Tyla for winning the award and tagged her. The post was captioned:

“Congratulations @tyla”

Nigerians react to Tyla's Grammy Award win

In the comments, Nigerians weighed in with mixed reactions. While some accused the entertainment blogger of stirring up trouble, others applauded Omah Lay for showing love to Tyla.

@zoeymetax applauded:

“Omah Lay showing real sportsmanship 😏 Accepting Davido’s loss and congratulating Tyla. Give respect where it’s due!”

@BigDaddy_kelv alleged:

“You people can stir up some sort if noice eh, which one is Omah Lay accept Davido's loss. ✍”

@Coachbenjamin_ said:

“Congratulations to her. One thing I know is, we're going to bring and win this soon. Just a matter of time.”

@Victor316725476 shared:

“You're a winner once nominated. Congratulations to Tyla, though, well deserved.”

@Xage_Nosvic remarked:

“The boy is humble. Nice one, but the other person never still come out.”

@KingcrestVisual applauded:

“Big respect to Omah Lay! 🥶 He took the L on With You clean, no drama, and congratulated Tyla on her Grammy win for Push2Start. Pure class. Tyla back-to-back 🇿🇦, but Naija still shining. Grammy no define us sha.”

@kingkelobo shared:

“The way we get more upset about a celebrity losing than we do about our own lives needs to be studied. Omah Lay has moved on, Tyla has her win, but we’re still here losing sleep on their behalf.”

@Heisanonymouss retorted:

“That's how you people will be causing problems all in the name of engagement. Which one is accepting Davido's loss?”

Nigerians weighed in after Omah Lay congratulated Tyla for winning a Grammy over Davido. Image: John Shearer, Paras Griffin, Christina House / Los Angeles Times

