On Monday, 2 February 2026, South African comedian Trevor Noah shared a stand-up clip after United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue him

Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah over jokes made during the 68th Grammy Awards that took place on 1 February 2026

Social media reactions were mixed, with some urging Noah to seek legal counsel while others defended his right to free speech

South African comedian Trevor Noah shared his first post after United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue him. The comedian shared a snippet of himself delivering a joke from his 2023 Netflix special, Where Was I.

In a post shared on his Truth Social App, Donald Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah over his joke about Jeffrey Epstein during the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026.

Trevor Noah breaks silence after Trump threatens to sue

Instead of responding to Donald Trump’s threat to institute legal proceedings against him, Trevor Noah shared a joke about national anthems and how they’re similar to a trick women use to comfort men when their egos are bruised.

“You know, you know what national anthems are. In many ways, national anthems are the geopolitical equivalent of that thing women do to us men. Like ladies, you know that trick you have for that man in your life, like whenever his ego is bruised, and you have to try and heal it? Yeah, every woman in this room has a trick that works on every man,” Noah said.

Watch the full video of Trevor Noah delivering the joke below:

Peeps react after Trevor Noah shrugs off Trump’s lawsuit threat

In the comments, some urged Trevor Noah to lawyer up, while others defended him.

Here are some of the comments:

@LegakwaSelemogo defended:

“Trevor Noah did nothing wrong. He did his job: hosting, joking, and speaking on issues already in the public domain. Satire isn’t a crime, and mentioning widely reported controversies isn’t ‘defamation,’ no matter how loudly Trump complains.”

@EliAshawnn asked:

“Why didn’t you joke about NBA Youngboy, 50 Cent, or other male rappers that openly endorse Trump?”

@Teffylion questioned:

“Son of Robert, have you heard from the president?”

@KudaKyleMuchena said:

“We stand with you in these trying times!”

@california3875 shared:

“I'm going to enjoy watching you get sued for millions for slandering the president. You liberals just can't control your mouths.”

@Deidra_4u2 retorted:

“This is exactly your problem, you think everything is a joke. We'll be prepared to be humoured really well.”

@Ptlanga99 asked:

“Any more jokes about Trump?”

@2Surferdan criticised:

“Man, it's quite sad to watch you die a slow comedic death. Back in your SA days, you were funny, inclusive and at the top of your game. Then you went to America, and your act became Racial and Political and frankly anti-white. I watched you at the Grammys. Cringeworthy.”

Peeps reacted after Trevor Noah shared a stand-up clip after Donald Trump threatened to sue. Image: Kevin Winter, ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

