The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised comedian Trevor Noah, the host of the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, for a remark he made

Noah roasted Trump and alleged that Trump was present at Jeffrey Epstein's Epstein Island, which has been linked to sex trafficking

Trump threatened to sue Noah and trashed the Grammy Awards, calling them the worst and unwatchable

Donald Trump is not happy with Trevor Noah's jokes at the Grammy Awards. Images: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images and Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — The President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah and criticised the Grammy Awards in one fell swoop.

X account Pop Base posted a screenshot of a post on Trump's Truth Social account on its @popbase X account. The post was shared a day after Noah hosted the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026.

Noah roasted rapper Nicki Minaj and said that she did not attend the awards because she was with Trump at the White House, discussing very important issues. Minaj responded and alleged that Noah had a boyfriend. Noah also mentioned Trump and alleged that Trump was on Jeffrey Epstein's island, where suspected sex trafficking allegedly took place.

What did Trump say?

Trump said that Noah was as bad a host of the Grammy Awards as Jimmy Kimmel was at the Academy Awards. He said Noah alleged that Trump and former United States president Bill Clinton were on Epstein Island. Trump emphatically denied that he was at Epstein's Island. He called Noah a loser and threatened him to "get his facts straight and get them straight fast."

Donald Trump roasted Trevor Noah. Image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty $," he said.

View Trump's full post on X here:

Trevor Noah also recently defended African countries against criticism that Africa's progress and growth was slow. He was joined by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and discussed how Western nations judge Africa's progress compared to their own historical contexts.

Noah said that those who say Africa has not done well for itself ignore the real reasons behind the lack of growth. Mottley said that larger countries exercise a form of bullying towards other smaller countries by failing to put themselves in the smaller countries' shoes.

Source: Briefly News