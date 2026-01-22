Trevor Noah Defends African Countries Against Critics Judging The Continent's Progress
- Globally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah came out guns blazing against critics who judge Africa for its lack of significant progress
- The comedian sat down with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in an episode of his What Now? podcast
- The duo touched on the topic of national debts and critiqued global narratives on development and corruption when Noah highlighted the "global debt hypocrisy"
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
In a compelling episode of his What Now? podcast, South African comedian Trevor Noah challenged the prevalent narratives surrounding Africa's development.
The Grammy Awards host was joined by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and discussed what he deemed a "global debt hypocrisy".
Noah, who recently opened up about how friendships shape him as a man, shed light on the inconsistencies in how Western nations judge African progress compared to their own historical contexts.
In the interview, Noah talked about why many countries are stuck in undesirable positions. He said:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"People say Africa has not done well for itself, ignoring the real reasons."
He then threw a question at the Prime Minister, asking:
"What is the one practice that you think is the most indefensible in how larger countries treat smaller countries?"
Mottley responded in part:
It's a form of bullying and a failure to put yourself in the position of others."
Watch the "global debt hypocrisy" segment in the video below, starting at 55:46.
YouTube users comment on the conversation
Following the release of the podcast episode, reactions poured in from YouTube users and social media platforms.
Many praised Noah and Mottley for their candidness and insights, sparking a broader conversation.
YouTube user, @MufaroSatuku, commented:
"She is by far one of the great conversationalist to have graced this podcast."
Another YouTube user, @rickddoc, said:
"It is my hope that the whole world gets to watch this. This lady is the kind of person the world needs as a leader. She can stand next to any leader in the world, and get to show any of them what it means to be a true leader. Mia Mottley, unfortunately, I have only two thumbs, but both are up for you."
Another voice on the platform, @WesleyWoo, chimed in:
"Very true about how Africa is viewed versus how it should be. There's a stark hypocrisy going on."
@UnknownKidd wrote:
"Trevor, I don't think you know how well timed this is. She called for the liquidation of parliament on Monday and she's running for Prime Minister again. Auntie Mia and her PR team are so smart."
Trevor Noah's bold stance in defending Africa
Noah, who will host the Grammys for the 6th consecutive time in February, didn't shy away from addressing the criticisms directed at African countries.
He challenged the prevailing assumptions that suggest a lack of significant progress on the continent.
By highlighting what he calls "global debt hypocrisy," Noah positioned himself as a defender of African nations, arguing that external factors and historical injustices often go unacknowledged in these judgments.
Trevor Noah is slammed for his illegal immigrants joke
In a previous report by Briefly News, Noah faced backlash for his joke about illegal immigrants while hosting the Grammy Awards, with a viral video showing Doechii rolling her eyes at him.
At the time, fans criticised the South African comedian, calling his remarks insensitive, especially as an immigrant in the US.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za