Globally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah came out guns blazing against critics who judge Africa for its lack of significant progress

The comedian sat down with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in an episode of his What Now? podcast

The duo touched on the topic of national debts and critiqued global narratives on development and corruption when Noah highlighted the "global debt hypocrisy"

In a compelling episode of his What Now? podcast, South African comedian Trevor Noah challenged the prevalent narratives surrounding Africa's development.

The Grammy Awards host was joined by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and discussed what he deemed a "global debt hypocrisy".

Noah, who recently opened up about how friendships shape him as a man, shed light on the inconsistencies in how Western nations judge African progress compared to their own historical contexts.

In the interview, Noah talked about why many countries are stuck in undesirable positions. He said:

"People say Africa has not done well for itself, ignoring the real reasons."

He then threw a question at the Prime Minister, asking:

"What is the one practice that you think is the most indefensible in how larger countries treat smaller countries?"

Mottley responded in part:

It's a form of bullying and a failure to put yourself in the position of others."

Watch the "global debt hypocrisy" segment in the video below, starting at 55:46.

YouTube users comment on the conversation

Following the release of the podcast episode, reactions poured in from YouTube users and social media platforms.

Many praised Noah and Mottley for their candidness and insights, sparking a broader conversation.

YouTube user, @MufaroSatuku, commented:

"She is by far one of the great conversationalist to have graced this podcast."

Another YouTube user, @rickddoc, said:

"It is my hope that the whole world gets to watch this. This lady is the kind of person the world needs as a leader. She can stand next to any leader in the world, and get to show any of them what it means to be a true leader. Mia Mottley, unfortunately, I have only two thumbs, but both are up for you."

Another voice on the platform, @WesleyWoo, chimed in:

"Very true about how Africa is viewed versus how it should be. There's a stark hypocrisy going on."

@UnknownKidd wrote:

"Trevor, I don't think you know how well timed this is. She called for the liquidation of parliament on Monday and she's running for Prime Minister again. Auntie Mia and her PR team are so smart."

Trevor Noah's bold stance in defending Africa

Noah, who will host the Grammys for the 6th consecutive time in February, didn't shy away from addressing the criticisms directed at African countries.

He challenged the prevailing assumptions that suggest a lack of significant progress on the continent.

By highlighting what he calls "global debt hypocrisy," Noah positioned himself as a defender of African nations, arguing that external factors and historical injustices often go unacknowledged in these judgments.

